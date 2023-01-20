Firstpost Podcast | Pakistan's economy: Why is the ship sinking
The World Bank noted that Pakistan has the weakest economy in South Asia and predicted that growth there will fall to 2 per cent this year. This marks a two percentage point decrease from the estimate from June 2022. Tune in for a detained analysis
