Firstpost Podcast: Minority status in Jammu & Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that after the abrogation of 370, the process for reservation has been cleared. Justice Sharma's commission has sent the report and recommended reservation for Gujjar, Bakarwal and Pahari communities. Tune in to find out how they are related

FP Podcast October 07, 2022 12:10:10 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajouri ( Jammu and Kashmir). ANI

Updated Date: October 07, 2022 12:12:54 IST

