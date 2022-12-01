Explainers

Firstpost Podcast| Kashmir files controversy: Can you call the pain of your hosts 'propaganda'?

Nadav Lapid comments on Kashmir Files at the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) sparked a debate on social media, what are the implications of such atrocious comment at a government function and what needs to be done? tune in to find out

Israeli director and writer Nadav Lapid has triggered a storm after he called 'The Kashmir Files' vulgar at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. AFP

