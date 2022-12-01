Firstpost Podcast| Kashmir files controversy: Can you call the pain of your hosts 'propaganda'?

'Truth can make people lie': Vivek Agnihotri hits back at Nadav Lapid's 'propaganda' remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' Lapid had termed 'The Kashmir Files' a 'propaganda movie' and 'vulgar' at the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India on Monday night in Goa. He had served as the chairperson of the international competition jury at the IFFI