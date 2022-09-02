Firstpost Podcast: It's time for India to upgrade to Tejas Mark-2
What is the Tejas 2 project all about? Tune in to find out
Tejas Mark-2 will carry out Balakot-style surgical strikes inside enemy territory
While Tejas Mark-1 has been envisioned for combat air patrol within the Indian territory, Tejas Mark-2 will have the capacity to conduct Balakot-like surgical strikes deep inside enemy territory just as Mirage 2000
Centre clears Tejas Mark-2 project: Why this new fighter jet is a big deal for the Indian Air Force
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet Committee on Security cleared the Tejas Mark-2 project at a cost of over Rs 10,000 crore. The LCA Mk-2, equipped with a more powerful engine, is expected to succeed fighters like the Mirage-2000s, Jaguars and MiG-29s in the IAF's fleet