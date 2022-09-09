Firstpost Podcast: Is the demand for banning Popular Front of India justified?
What is the PFI & why is it under the scanner? Tune in to find out
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Phulwari Sharif case: To probe alleged PFI-terror module links, NIA raids 30 locations in Bihar
Raids are being carried out at several locations in Chhapra, Araria, Aurangabad, Kishanganj, Nalanda and Jehanabad. Officials said that PFI is allegedly running 'arms training camps under the guise of martial arts training'
Praveen Nettaru murder case: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Karnataka
According to NIA, investigations have revealed that the accused persons, who are active members of PFI, had planned and committed the murder of Praveen Nettaru as part of a larger conspiracy to strike terror amongst the members of a section of society
Firstpost Podcast: It's time for India to upgrade to Tejas Mark-2
What is the Tejas 2 project all about? Tune in to find out