Firstpost Podcast: Has 'Jungle raj' returned to Bihar?

In Bihar, KCR meets Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav, calls for 'BJP-mukt Bharat' The TRS chief said his endeavour was to build an alternative that was not a third front, but a main front to fight the divisive politics of the BJP, which, he alleged, is playing the ‘dangerous game of whipping up communal passions for its own petty political gains’