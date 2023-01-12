Explainers

Firstpost Podcast | Global awards: Why does India not win many

All of us who are interested in cinema and entertainment are cheerful as SS Rajamouli's RRR has won 'Best Original Song' for Naatu Naatu at the Golden Globes 2023. But why do Indian movies not win many global awards despite India being the largest producer of films? Tune in to find out

FP Podcast January 12, 2023 18:18:17 IST
Firstpost Podcast | Global awards: Why does India not win many

RRR Poster. Image courtesy: Wikipedia

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: January 12, 2023 18:18:17 IST

TAGS:

also read

Golden Globes 2023: Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer RRR's Naatu Naatu wins Best Original Song
Entertainment

Golden Globes 2023: Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer RRR's Naatu Naatu wins Best Original Song

SS Rajamouli's RRR has won Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at the Golden Globes 2023. Music director MM Keeravani collected the trophy.

RRR: MM Keeravaani brings India its first Golden Globe
Entertainment

RRR: MM Keeravaani brings India its first Golden Globe

MM Keeravaani is no stranger to international acclaim. October 19, 2019, and the Royal Albert Hall in London echoed with his musical score of Baahubali.

Golden Globes 2023 winners list: Steven Spielberg, Cate Blanchett, Austin Butler bag top honours, RRR creates history
Entertainment

Golden Globes 2023 winners list: Steven Spielberg, Cate Blanchett, Austin Butler bag top honours, RRR creates history

While Steven Spielberg, Austin Butler and Cate Blanchett bagged the top honours The Fablemans, Elvis and Tár, RRR created history by bagging the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.