Firstpost Podcast | Global awards: Why does India not win many
All of us who are interested in cinema and entertainment are cheerful as SS Rajamouli's RRR has won 'Best Original Song' for Naatu Naatu at the Golden Globes 2023. But why do Indian movies not win many global awards despite India being the largest producer of films? Tune in to find out
