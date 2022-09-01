Firstpost Podcast: Ganesh pooja on Idgah land?
What is the legal battle around organising Ganesh pooja on Idgah land? Tune in to find out
SC refuses nod for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Bengaluru’s Idgah Maidan
The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Waqf Board challenging the order of the Karnataka High Court which had earlier given permission for the puja to take place at the Idgah Maidan
Karnataka HC upholds order allowing Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Hubballi Idgah maidan
In a late-night hearing on Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court upheld an order of the Dharwad municipal commissioner allowing the Ganesh Chaturthi festival to be held at the Hubballi Idgah maidan.
No Ganpati celebrations, ownership in doubt: Why Bengaluru’s Idgah Maidan is mired in controversy
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike initially said it owned Idgah Maidan, but later stated that it belongs to the revenue department. The Karnataka Waqf board, meanwhile, points to a 1964 Supreme Court ruling to claim the property