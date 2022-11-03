Firstpost Podcast| Fixing accountability in Morbi bridge collapse
The Morbi Bridge, which collapsed on Sunday killing over 130 people, was thrown open to the public following months of renovation. This incident has questioned value of life for an Indian citizen, tune in understand what, how and why of this tragedy
