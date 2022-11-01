Explainers

Firstpost Podcast| Explained: Why two-finger test is patriarchal and sexist

'Evidence of a victim's sexual history is not material to case. It is regrettable that it continues to be conducted even today... The so called test has no scientific basis...it instead re-victimises and re-traumatises women,' the Supreme Court stated. Tune in for detailed analysis of the issue

FP Podcast November 01, 2022 18:56:19 IST
Firstpost Podcast| Explained: Why two-finger test is patriarchal and sexist

Over the years, activists have called the two-finger test unscientific and painful to rape survivors. Representational image. Twitter/@anuj00076006

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: November 01, 2022 19:28:47 IST

TAGS:

also read

Why sex is a tabooed word in India: In search of women who can qualify as ‘Adarsh Bharatiya Nari’
Lifestyle

Why sex is a tabooed word in India: In search of women who can qualify as ‘Adarsh Bharatiya Nari’

Is sex, ever meant to be a pleasure-receiving act for my sex – where I am more than a mute giver – an object of male lust and fantasy and a hedonistic competitive chase, that is almost always, strictly on their terms and turf

Any person conducting two-finger test will be guilty of misconduct: Supreme Court
India

Any person conducting two-finger test will be guilty of misconduct: Supreme Court

"Evidence of a victim's sexual history not material to case. It is regrettable that it continues to be conducted even today... The so called test has no scientific basis...it instead re-victimises and re-traumatises women," the top court stated

Supreme Court bans two-finger rape test: Why the ‘unscientific’ exam is regressive and sexist
India

Supreme Court bans two-finger rape test: Why the ‘unscientific’ exam is regressive and sexist

The apex court came down heavily on the practice of the two-finger test to gauge rape, saying it re-victimises and re-traumatises women. This examination is based on the patriarchal assumption that a woman who is sexually active is less likely to have been assaulted