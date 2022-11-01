Firstpost Podcast| Explained: Why two-finger test is patriarchal and sexist
'Evidence of a victim's sexual history is not material to case. It is regrettable that it continues to be conducted even today... The so called test has no scientific basis...it instead re-victimises and re-traumatises women,' the Supreme Court stated. Tune in for detailed analysis of the issue
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Why sex is a tabooed word in India: In search of women who can qualify as ‘Adarsh Bharatiya Nari’
Is sex, ever meant to be a pleasure-receiving act for my sex – where I am more than a mute giver – an object of male lust and fantasy and a hedonistic competitive chase, that is almost always, strictly on their terms and turf
Any person conducting two-finger test will be guilty of misconduct: Supreme Court
"Evidence of a victim's sexual history not material to case. It is regrettable that it continues to be conducted even today... The so called test has no scientific basis...it instead re-victimises and re-traumatises women," the top court stated
Supreme Court bans two-finger rape test: Why the ‘unscientific’ exam is regressive and sexist
The apex court came down heavily on the practice of the two-finger test to gauge rape, saying it re-victimises and re-traumatises women. This examination is based on the patriarchal assumption that a woman who is sexually active is less likely to have been assaulted