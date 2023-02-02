Firstpost Podcast | Explained: What's happening in Russia-Ukraine war
Half-a-million Russian troops are ready for major offensive, said the Ukraine Defense Minister. It has already been a year almost, what is the context and history behind the war? Tune in to find it
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
World
Ukrainian hotel plastered in photos of former UK PM Boris Johnson; video goes viral
Boris Johnson played a major role in supporting Ukraine in its ongoing war against Russia
World
In reversal, US poised to approve Abrams tanks for Ukraine
Until now, the US has resisted providing its own M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, citing extensive and complex maintenance and logistical challenges with the high-tech vehicle
World
Deadly Russian missiles hit Ukraine energy infrastructure
The latest wave of attacks came as the Kremlin said Moscow perceived the tank deliveries "as direct involvement in the conflict" and Ukraine conceded it was facing mounting pressure from Russian troops on the eastern front