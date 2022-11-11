Firstpost Podcast| Explained: United States midterm elections

Will Elon Musk lift Twitter bans on Donald Trump, Kangana Ranaut and other ‘outcasts’? Rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, is back on Twitter after his ‘friend’ Elon Musk took over. While the billionaire says he has nothing to do with the account reinstatement, everyone wants to know who will be next. Donald Trump or conspiracy theorist Alex Jones? What about Kangana Ranaut?