Firstpost Podcast| Explained: Pfizer-Moderna Covid vaccine controversy
A group of researchers has claimed that they were censored by Twitter when they raised their concerns about the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. What is the issue behind this? Tune in to find out
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Be Warned: Why measles is now a ‘global threat’
The World Health Organization has declared measles an ‘imminent threat in every region of the world,’ owing to limited access to routine healthcare and lower immunisation uptake during the COVID pandemic. Nearly 40 million children missed at least one measles vaccine dose in 2021
Vivek Agnihotri on The Kashmir Files controversy: "Nobody ever wants to tell the truth about Kashmir and when..."
The space which Vivek Agnihotri is talking about in the above video is Muslim special. The Muslim society is a film genre in Indian cinema (particularly Bollywood) that portrays Islamic culture in India.
India will not be an ally of US, it will be another great power, says top White House official
The US is working very constructively with its Indian partners on the major set of initiatives in COVID-19 vaccine delivery, in maritime domain awareness and education, the official said