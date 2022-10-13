Firstpost Podcast| Explained OPEC: Why have they slashed oil-production? What is NOPEC?
The 13-membered intergovernmental organisation, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), have gone ahead with oil-cuts despite US' displeasure. What are the reasons behind? Tune in to find out
Explained: What's next for oil prices and inflation after OPEC+ cuts?
The decision by the OPEC+ alliance to cut two million barrels a day starting next month comes as the Western allies are trying to cap the oil money flowing into Moscow's war chest after it invaded Ukraine
Watch: Putin breaks protocol for UAE prez with touching gesture
In a video that has gone viral on social media, Vladimir Putin and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan is seen wearing the former's jacket and shaking hands with the Russian president who had ventured to personally accompany him to his car
Why has OPEC+ cut oil production? How will it impact crude prices and global economy?
While the Saudi-led OPEC+ called the cut a necessary response to rising interest rates and a weaker global economy, analysts warn of a limited long-term upside for oil prices. The move could inadvertently trigger a global recession