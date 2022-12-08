Firstpost Podcast| Explained: MCD election results
MCD election results are out and AAP has a historic win and also, BJP has put up a good fight, but there are lessons for both. Tune in to find out
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Opinion
MCD results: How BJP lost its Delhi bastion, but AAP couldn’t sweep the way it wanted
More than the anti-incumbency of 15 years, it has been the lack of a credible leadership at the state level that has harmed the saffron party in the national Capital
Opinion
How Arvind Kejriwal's AAP won MCD elections despite tough fight from BJP
The BJP was portrayed negatively by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party over issues like garbage removal, landfills, and sanitation projects
Politics
MCD Elections: Exit polls and Congress routed as AAP betters unexpectedly good BJP show to end 15-year saffron run
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll results for all 250 wards were declared on Wednesday with the AAP gaining majority by winning 134 seats while the BJP bagged 104