Firstpost Podcast| Explained: MCD election results

MCD election results are out and AAP has a historic win and also, BJP has put up a good fight, but there are lessons for both. Tune in to find out

FP Podcast December 08, 2022 11:23:18 IST
Still from one of the roadshows of Arvind Kejriwal


Updated Date: December 08, 2022 11:36:48 IST

