Firstpost Podcast| Explained: Is India prepared for new Covid wave?
What is currently going on in China is a grim reminder of what happened three years ago. A fresh wave of COVID-19 pandemic seems to be hitting China and World. How is India equipped to tackle it? Tune in to find out
