Firstpost Podcast| Explained: Is India prepared for new Covid wave?

What is currently going on in China is a grim reminder of what happened three years ago. A fresh wave of COVID-19 pandemic seems to be hitting China and World. How is India equipped to tackle it? Tune in to find out

FP Podcast December 23, 2022 19:08:46 IST
Firstpost Podcast| Explained: Is India prepared for new Covid wave?

India has stepped up COVID-19 surveillance as cases surge in China. AFP

