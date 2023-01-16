Firstpost Podcast | Explained: India's role in helping Sri Lanka during its worst-ever economic crisis
India emerged as the top bilateral lender to Sri Lanka in 2022 as the island nation declared bankruptcy and defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt, but despite this why is Sri Lanka ganging up with China even after having a bitter experience with the Dragon? Tune in for a detailed analysis
