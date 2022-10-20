Firstpost Podcast| Explained: British political 'mess', what went wrong with Lizz Truss' leadership
Lizz Truss has resigned, after just 45 days of her in office, becoming United Kingdom's shortest serving Prime Minister. What went wrong? What were the policy where she may have lacked judgement? Tune in to find out
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Seeking to avoid no-deal Brexit, Theresa May returns to Brussels to meet top EU lawmakers
Theresa May's spokesman stressed that she wasn't coming to Brussels to ask for more time and remained determined to deliver a Brexit deal before the 29 March deadline.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss defends economic plan that sent pound tumbling
British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday defended her economic plan and shrugged off the negative reaction from financial markets, saying she’s willing to make 'difficult decisions' to get the economy growing.
'Best job in world': Boris Johnson quits as Tory chief, to remain UK PM till new leader is elected
Announcing his resignation today, Boris Johnson said that the process of choosing the new leader should begin now and the timetable will be announced the next week