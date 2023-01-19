Firstpost Podcast | Explained: All-weather alternative route to Amarnath
To ease the journey of pilgrims to Amarnath, the Union government is planning an all-weather, 22-kilometre-long road between Chandanwadi and Sangam, including about an 11-km-long tunnel road. What are the issues related to it? Tune in to find out
