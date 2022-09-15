Explainers

Firstpost Podcast: Exodus from Congress continues, what lies ahead for the party?

Eight out of 11 Congress MLAs of Goa have left and joined BJP. Tune in to know why

FP Podcast September 15, 2022 14:41:35 IST
Eight out of eleven MLAs of Congress in Goa, including Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira, Rudolf Fernandes, Digambar Kamat and Michael Lobo, joined the BJP on Wednesday. Twitter/@BJP4Goa

Updated Date: September 15, 2022 14:41:35 IST

