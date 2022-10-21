Firstpost Podcast| Diwali crackers ban: How helpful it is for environment and humans
Punjab government has allowed a window of only two hours to bust crackers on Diwali, similar steps have been taken by various state governments as well. How much the move is relevant in controlling pollution? Is the ban biased towards a particular community? Tune in to find out
also read
MP: Explosion in Diwali Firecrackers lead four persons to death, six injured; house collapsed
the impact of the explosion was so severe that the house collapsed, while two nearby houses were damaged. The tenant's wife, their eight-year-old daughter, 18-year-old son and one more person died in the incident that occurred around 11 am
SC refuses to lift ban on crackers, expresses concerns over rise in pollution levels during festive season
The Delhi government had on 8 September banned all firecrackers till 1 January 2023 right before the onset of the festive season to keep a check on pollution
Explained: What are green crackers and why should we use them this Diwali?
Green firecrackers are eco-friendly; they cause 30 per cent less pollution than conventional ones. They also create lesser noise with a sound level of 110-125 decibels. With air levels already dipping this Diwali, some states — such as West Bengal — are only allowing their purchase