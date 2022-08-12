Firstpost Podcast: Deciphering BJP's future moves in tumultuous Bihar
Why has BJP not able claim stake in Bihar? Tune in to find out
Bihar turmoil: Nitish Kumar to face floor test in Assembly on 24 August
The decision to hold the floor test on 24 August and make a suitable recommendation for convening state Assembly was taken at a Cabinet meeting attended by Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday
Friends with benefits: How Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav ironed out their differences
Amid a breakup with the BJP, a bonhomie bloomed between Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav. In 2017, the JD(U) boss quit the Grand Alliance citing corruption charges against the RJD leader and his family. Now the 32-year-old is all set to become Kumar’s deputy
JD(U) says it won't join Union council of ministers again, rejects speculation of rift with ally BJP
The announcement came on the day Bihar chief minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar skipped a NITI Aayog meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi. The Bihar ruling alliance comprises JD(U) & BJP