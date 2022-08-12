Explainers

Firstpost Podcast: Deciphering BJP's future moves in tumultuous Bihar

Why has BJP not able claim stake in Bihar? Tune in to find out

FP Explainers August 12, 2022 18:23:06 IST
Firstpost Podcast: Deciphering BJP's future moves in tumultuous Bihar

Representational image. PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 12, 2022 18:24:04 IST

TAGS:

also read

Bihar turmoil: Nitish Kumar to face floor test in Assembly on 24 August
Politics

Bihar turmoil: Nitish Kumar to face floor test in Assembly on 24 August

The decision to hold the floor test on 24 August and make a suitable recommendation for convening state Assembly was taken at a Cabinet meeting attended by Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday

Friends with benefits: How Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav ironed out their differences
Politics

Friends with benefits: How Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav ironed out their differences

Amid a breakup with the BJP, a bonhomie bloomed between Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav. In 2017, the JD(U) boss quit the Grand Alliance citing corruption charges against the RJD leader and his family. Now the 32-year-old is all set to become Kumar’s deputy

JD(U) says it won't join Union council of ministers again, rejects speculation of rift with ally BJP
Politics

JD(U) says it won't join Union council of ministers again, rejects speculation of rift with ally BJP

The announcement came on the day Bihar chief minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar skipped a NITI Aayog meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi. The Bihar ruling alliance comprises JD(U) & BJP