Firstpost Podcast| Argentina vs France: Two distinct football styles
Argentina and France both represents two distinct football styles, what are they and how they differ from each other? Tune in to find out
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Football
Brazil vs Croatia: When and Where to watch FIFA World Cup quarter-final live telecast
The most recent clash between Brazil and Croatia was a friendly match four years ago when the South American nation crushed the Vatreni 2-0.
Football
FIFA World Cup: Japan target fifth Asian title after Round of 16 heartbreak
The Asian Cup will also be held in Qatar but is now likely to be postponed until early 2024 to avoid Qatar's fierce summer heat.
Football
FIFA World Cup will jump to 48 teams in 2026; is bigger better?
While the Qatar World Cup saw several major upsets as Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia and Spain was knocked out in the Round of 16, it also witnessed one-sided contests such 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica.