Fifth Time's The Charm: Who is Ann Lesley Smith, media mogul Rupert Murdoch's bride-to-be?

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is hoping to find luck again!

News Corp’s 92-year-old executive chairman recently announced his engagement to Ann Lesley Smith, just seven months after he reached a divorce settlement with his now ex-wife, Jerry Hall.

This is the fifth time Murdoch will stroll down the aisle.

Murdoch first confirmed the news in an interview with gossip columnist Cindy Adams in the New York Post, a tabloid he owns.

Who is Ann Lesley Smith?

Ann Lesley Smith, 66, began her career as a dental hygienist before moving on to modelling and singing, according to Entrepreneur.com.

She instantly became a multimillionaire socialite after getting married to affluent lawyer John B. Huntington in her first marriage.

She told the Christian Broadcast Network that the emotionally abusive relationship ended horribly and that she almost lost everything because of a prenuptial agreement.

“At times it was wonderful. It’s the kind of marriage anybody would have loved to have had. During the day he would shower gifts on me and praise. When John started drinking, he became a different person. He would lock me out of the house. He physically abused me, mentally abused me, emotionally…which is actually worse than physical because you start to believe the lies,” she explained.

She had a much happier second marriage with country music icon Chester Smith, which lasted until his heart attack-related death in 2008. Together, the two created an album in 2005 called Captured by Love.

Just like Murdoch, Smith was a radio and TV executive. He owned the largest privately owned broadcast station named Sainte Television Group. He passed away in 2008.

While speaking about her blooming romance with Murdoch after Smith’s death, she said, “I’m a widow 14 years,” said Smith. “My husband was a businessman. Worked for local papers, developed radio and TV stations and helped promote Univision. So I speak Rupert’s language. We share the same beliefs.”

According to Newsweek, Smith worked as a police chaplain at San Francisco Police Department after her husband died.

“When I go on my calls, and I’m dealing with people who are in a lot of pain, I say, ‘I’ve been here. I’ve been here, and you can get out.’ It gives them hope,” she said.

The first meeting

A few years ago, Murdoch and Smith met at a party he gave at his winery Moraga in Bel Air, California, according to New York Post.

She and her husband were acquainted with the Murdochs and worked in the wine industry.

Murdoch has been married four times before and is the father of six children. He was married to Australian flight attendant Patricia Booker, former journalist Anna Torv, media mogul Wendi Deng, and US model Jerry Hall.

The proposal

Murdoch said he popped the question to his bride-to-be with an Asscher-cut diamond solitaire ring on St Patricks Day (17 March) in New York.

He further admitted to calling Smith two weeks after they first met and “talking for a bit” at the vineyard. He revealed since he is “one-fourth Irish,” he chose Ireland’s national day to propose to her.

“I was very nervous. I dreaded falling in love — but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I’m happy,” he told the New York Post.

Murdoch who seems quite enthusiastic told the outlet, “We’re both looking forward to spending the second half of our lives together.”

The couple plans to get married this summer.

“It’s not my first rodeo. Getting near 70 means being in the last half. I waited for the right time,” Smith said.

