Two days. Six votes. Still no Speaker of the US House.

Drama continues to unfold as the US House of Representatives, which has a new Republican majority after the recently concluded mid-term elections, is still gridlocked on who should become the next Speaker of the House.

Kevin McCarthy — the Republican California lawmaker — who harbours ambitions to wield the gavel saw his dreams slip away again on Wednesday as he lost the fourth, fifth and sixth round of votes. “No deal yet,” McCarthy said, as per an Associated Press report, shortly before business concluded as he left a lengthy closed-door dinner-time meeting with key holdouts and his own allies.

So, what’s stopping McCarthy from becoming US House Speaker? At the heart of Kevin McCarthy’s struggles for the speakership is roughly two dozen conservative House Republicans opposed to his elevation.

As the drama continues, with the Republicans continuing to negotiate over who should become the next Speaker, let’s take a look at the reasons that keeps McCarthy from “getting there”.

McCarthy’s 20 roadblocks

McCarthy’s bid to become the US Speaker has been thwarted by 20 Republicans who have voted against him. They are a mix of veterans of the Tea Party class, newly elected members and perennial thorns in the side of leadership.

The 20 have been identified as — Arizona’s Andy Biggs, North Carolina’s Dan Bishop, Colorado’s Lauren Boebert, Oklahoma’s Josh Brecheen, Texas’ Michael Cloud, Georgia’s Andrew Clyde, Arizona’s Eli Crane, Florida’s Matt Gaetz, Virginia’s Bob Good, Arizona’s Paul Gosar, Maryland’s Andy Harris, Florida’s Anna Paulina Luna, Illinois’ Mary Miller, South Carolina’s Ralph Norman, Tennessee’s Andy Ogles, Pennsylvania’s Scott Perry, Montana’s Matt Rosendale, Texas’ Chip Roy, Texas’ Keith Self and Florida’s Byron Donalds.

Of the 20, 14 belong to the House Freedom Caucus, an obstructionist group within the House aligned with the tea party. According to the New York Times, the rebels will not relent and join their colleagues even if it is for the greater good of their party — and probably even the nation.

They consider themselves as conservative purists and are unwilling to relent unless all their demands are met. As the New York Times writes, “Their agenda is mostly to defund, disrupt and dismantle government, not to participate in it.”

“The rebels just don’t like McCarthy, and they seem to not be able to find a way to like him,” John Feehery, a longtime Republican strategist and former top House aide told New York Times. “They lack a legislative maturity to understand it can’t be personal. It has to be just business.”

The bid to block McCarthy also stems from the complaint that these hardliners have that the House’s power structures give leaders too much influence and have argued for changes that would make it easier for small factions of dissenters to obstruct and change legislation.

In an attempt to placate his critics, McCarthy has conceded that he would lower the barriers to attempt to depose a sitting Speaker. If adopted, the new rule would allow five members of the House majority to force a vote of no-confidence in their leader — a long-time demand of the party’s right flank.

However, McCarthy’s concession hasn’t found the favour with the rebels.

Another reason why these Republicans are opposing McCarthy is that they feel that the 57-year-old hasn’t listened to them and isn’t giving conservative voices enough of a platform in the House. Representatives Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Lauren Boebert of Colorado are the most vocal on this issue.

For some, the issue is just personal — they just don’t like McCarthy.

Matt Gaetz of Florida issued a personal screed against McCarthy on Tuesday. “Maybe the right person for the Speaker of the House isn’t someone who has sold shares in himself for more than a decade to get it,” Gaetz said.

Dan Bishop of North Carolina in his opposition to McCarthy tweeted, “Kevin McCarthy is not the right candidate to be Speaker. He has perpetuated the Washington status quo that makes this body one of the most unsuccessful and unpopular institutions in this country.”

The 20 rebels seem unrelenting in their decision and even Donald Trump, who has backed McCarthy — the former president calls him ‘My Kevin — isn’t able to sway them.

As Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert said, “Let’s stop with the campaign smears and tactics to get people to turn against us — even having my favourite president call us and tell us we need to knock this off,” Boebert said on the House floor on Wednesday. “I think it actually needs to be reversed. The president needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that, sir, you do not have the votes and it’s time to withdraw.”

A very small majority

McCarthy’s problems in securing the top spot in the House is also owing to the numbers. He has a historically small majority for a potential first-time Speaker. In the recently concluded mid-term polls, the Republican Party only secured 222 seats. This leaves McCarthy with little room for error in getting the required 218 votes.

Other potential first-time House Speakers in past 90 years have had at least 230 seats.

Incidentally, McCarthy has been close to the Speaker’s post in the past too. In 2015, he was next in line when John Boehner resigned. However, the Californian couldn’t rally the numbers required, and Paul Ryan went on to become speaker instead.

What happens next?

Voting will resume on Thursday afternoon as the final count stands at 216 to 214.

However, it appears that the votes won’t go in McCarthy’s favour as his detractors dig in their heels and refuse to soften their stand. Speculation is rife that Republicans will eventually unite around a compromise candidate, like Steve Scalise, who was slated to be McCarthy’s deputy.

McCarthy, meanwhile, has insisted he will not step aside.

Meanwhile, until the House successfully picks a speaker, this arm of the American government is essentially paralysed.

