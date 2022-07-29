Explained: Why Sushant Singh T-shirts triggered 'Boycott Flipkart, Amazon’

Amazon and Flipkart faced flak over T-shirts on sale featuring Sushant Singh Rajput's image. It was the caption that went along with the picture, insinuating that the actor had depression, that triggered netizens to call for the boycott of the e-commerce websites

In the latest Twitter trend, calls to boycott e-commerce portals Amazon and Flipkart were raised over a T-shirt that was put on sale featuring a controversial picture of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actor was found dead in his house in Mumbai in June 2020. He was 34.

Here is why people called to boycott Amazon and Flipkart:

Users had found T-shirts on sale on Amazon and Flipkart that featured Rajput’s face with a quote, “Depression is like drowning”. His fans, who have maintained that the actor died under suspicious circumstances, were infuriated at the insinuation that he was suffering from depression.

They took to Twitter to register their protest against the e-commerce platforms.

#flipcart you can't do marketing of your product by dragging a dead person. Think about there family members..karma will catch you soon.#BoycottFlipkart pic.twitter.com/vmW8MxWCIq — Armaan (@Armaan_rm) July 26, 2022

Only Sushant left this world, his SSRians are still here for him. We will never allow anyone malign our Sushant's image 🔥 SSR Untainted By SmearCampaign pic.twitter.com/vaM6SuXwKO — Varsha 🇮🇳 (@TherealVarsha) July 28, 2022

Another user threatened to serve a legal notice to Flipkart over the issue.

Update I will serve notice to .@Flipkart tonight (for approving a material which is defaming a deceased) as a common & responsible citizen. Cc: .@withoutthemind di .@divinemitz di .@soniaRainaV di .@FlipkartStories .@flipkartsupport & BW Killed SSR DreamProjects TL participants — Rudrabha Mukherjee 🇮🇳 (@imrudrabha) July 26, 2022

Some even went ahead with uninstalling the application and posting a screenshot of doing so.

#boycottAmazon Why are you guys inviting trouble ?@amazonIN

Please neeche wala product hata deejiye. Nhi toh unsubscribe karne mai waqt nhi lagta. 😅 pic.twitter.com/NY3xsmDvvR — Raj4SSR (@raj4_ssr) July 27, 2022

Another user questioned the online shopping portal, “Who are you to decide he was depressed or not? The case is still not solved yet”.

I was happy to see Sushant sir t-shirt

But then I see the line

Depression is like drowing Who are you to decide he was depressed or not❓

The case is still not solved yet Shame on u 😡@Flipkart @FlipkartSellers @flipkart_tech #BoycottFlipkart Sushant 4m Dreamer 2 Achiever pic.twitter.com/Ag3gxoUMpP — Justice4SSR (@Justice132465) July 26, 2022

Sushant Singh Rajput's case was originally handled by the Mumbai Police but was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation. It is currently being handled by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau.



With inputs from agencies

