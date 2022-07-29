Explainers

Explained: Why Sushant Singh T-shirts triggered 'Boycott Flipkart, Amazon’

Amazon and Flipkart faced flak over T-shirts on sale featuring Sushant Singh Rajput's image. It was the caption that went along with the picture, insinuating that the actor had depression, that triggered netizens to call for the boycott of the e-commerce websites

Sushant Singh Rajput | Image from AFP

In the latest Twitter trend, calls to boycott e-commerce portals Amazon and Flipkart were raised over a T-shirt that was put on sale featuring a controversial picture of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actor was found dead in his house in Mumbai in June 2020. He was 34.

Here is why people called to boycott Amazon and Flipkart:

Users had found T-shirts on sale on Amazon and Flipkart that featured Rajput’s face with a quote, “Depression is like drowning”. His fans, who have maintained that the actor died under suspicious circumstances, were infuriated at the insinuation that he was suffering from depression.

They took to Twitter to register their protest against the e-commerce platforms.

Another user threatened to serve a legal notice to Flipkart over the issue.

Some even went ahead with uninstalling the application and posting a screenshot of doing so.

Another user questioned the online shopping portal, “Who are you to decide he was depressed or not? The case is still not solved yet”.

Sushant Singh Rajput's case was originally handled by the Mumbai Police but was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation. It is currently being handled by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau.

