Explained: Why New York is banning gas stoves in new buildings

Following months of deliberation, New York has become the first state in the country to ban natural gas and other fossil fuels in the construction of new buildings from 2026 onwards.

Although it’s a big victory for climate activists, the decision might provoke opposition from the fossil fuel industry.

Governor Kathy Hochul and Democratic lawmakers, who control the New York Senate and Assembly, enacted the new $229 billion state budget with the provision on Tuesday night in response to rising pressure from environmentalists and climate-conscious voters.

What does the new law say?

According to the Associated Press, the law effectively promotes the adoption of environmentally friendly appliances like heat pumps and induction stoves in the majority of new residential structures across the state by outlawing gas-powered stoves, furnaces, and propane heating.

By 2026, all new buildings under seven floors must have all-electric heating and cooking; by 2029, higher ones must comply.

Large commercial and industrial structures like malls, hospitals, launderettes, and restaurants, for example, have exclusions.

Approximately 30 to 40 per cent of US households still use gas stoves today, reported Indian Express.

Governor Hochul termed the policy as one that “the country will eventually go towards” while assuring people it would not affect existing buildings.

“I want to be very clear. I know people love to misinterpret this, but people with existing gas stoves, you’re welcome to keep them,” adding they wanted to ensure it was not “a bumpy road to the transition.”

Her focus coincided with the fact that proposals for comparable legislation have caused a significant rift among US officials, largely along party lines.

What’s the reason behind this?

Stoves and furnaces are powered by natural gas that is mined from the earth.

Methane, which is the primary component of natural gas used in power stoves and heat houses, has more than 80 times the warming potential of carbon dioxide in the first two decades that it is in the atmosphere, reported CNN.

When compared to burning coal or petroleum products to produce an equivalent amount of energy, burning natural gas is a fairly environmentally friendly burning fossil fuel, Indian Express cited the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), which results in fewer emissions of nearly all types of air pollutants and CO2, as saying.

But there are certain drawbacks. According to a report from 2022 states that 32 per cent of New York State’s greenhouse gas emissions come from buildings.

Thus, to quickly reduce pollution that contributes to global warming, scientists and New York’s Democratic lawmakers have focused their attention on fossil fuels.

The state is aiming for a 40 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and an 85 per cent reduction by 2050, compared to 1990 levels, reported AP.

In terms of health, studies show that gas stoves are to blame for serious illnesses like asthma and cancer.

The 2022 Stanford University study found that burning natural gas also produces pollutants like Nitrous Oxide (NOx), which could lower the overall air quality in a home.

Volatile organic compounds, which are harmful when released, were identified in various amounts in the natural gas used in houses around the Greater Boston area, according to research from the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health.

In addition to having the ability to create other pollutants that harm human health, these substances have been connected to the development of cancer.

Benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene, xylene, and hexane, among at least 21 other dangerous air pollutants as listed by the US Environment Protection Authority (EPA), were discovered.

Why the move is criticised?

Critics say the latest move will add costs to new construction and put more strain on the electrical grid, while still limiting options for buyers of newly constructed homes.

“Why shouldn’t people have a choice on how to heat their home?” asked Republican Assemblyman Phil Palmesano.

The Republican lawmakers also questioned whether heat pumps can keep people warm in places with frigid winters, like upstate New York.

They added that they are against the idea of the government “taking away” a common household item.

While Liz Moran of Earthjustice said, “In some ways, this is the technological low-hanging fruit. One of the easy things for the state to do is to ensure that we aren’t locking ourselves into more dependence on fossil fuels.”

In Syracuse, New York, Walter Putter said his unit has worked well through multiple winters, though he used an electric heater element built into the system for an added boost when the overnight low plunged to minus 12 this winter.

Putter, who heats and cools his five-bedroom home with a heat pump. He has a separate heat pump for heating water, as well as roof-top solar panels.

“My wife was sceptical that the house would stay warm without some sort of fire burning in the basement,” Putter said. “But she’s convinced.”

Where else have such laws been implemented?

Gas hook-ups in new buildings are prohibited in dozens of cities and counties.

A rule passed in Massachusetts last year that bans gas-burning stoves and furnaces from new construction has permitted ten cities and municipalities to take part in the pilot programme, according to Washington Post.

Before the states passed laws encouraging electrification through their building codes, major cities in California and Washington state, including San Francisco and Seattle, banned gas hookups.

With inputs from AP

