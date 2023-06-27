Explained: Why killer whales continue to attack boats in Europe

Orcas, also known as killer whales, are continuing to attack boats in Europe.

The latest example of this occurred last week in Spain when a pod of killer whales barged into a boat near the Strait of Gibraltar.

The crew, competing in The Ocean Race, said no one was injured but they were shaken up.

Team JAJO skipper Jelmer van Beek, in a video posted on The Ocean Race website, called it “a scary moment.”

“Twenty minutes ago, we got hit by some orcas,” Beek said. “Three orcas came straight at us and started hitting the rudders. Impressive to see the orcas, beautiful animals, but also a dangerous moment for us as a team.”

But what is happening exactly? And why is this happening?

Let’s take a closer look:

What is happening?

Last week, an orca rammed into a seven-ton yacht several times in Scotland near the Shetland Islands, according to The Guardian.

Retired Dutch physicist Dr Wim Rutten, who was on the vessel, said the orca repeatedly ploughed into the boat’s stern.

“What I felt most frightening was the very loud breathing of the animal,” Rutten told the newspaper.

While this is the first incident in the northern sea, the Strait of Gibraltar has seen such orcas ram into boats repeatedly.

According to CNN, the area has witnessed over 500 interactions between boats and orcas in the past three years.

According to The Telegraph, marine biologist Renaud says researchers have identified one juvenile orca in the Strait of Gibraltar as a key force behind the behaviour.

USA Today quoted the Atlantic Orca Working Group as saying the area has seen 20 such incidents last month.

In May, three orcas slammed into a yacht in the Strait of Gibraltar.

“There were two smaller and one larger orca,” skipper Werner Schaufelberger told the German publication Yacht. “The little ones shook the rudder at the back while the big one repeatedly backed up and rammed the ship with full force from the side.”

Since the previous summer, killer whales have downed three boats in Southern Europe.

Scientists have also noted increasing reports of orcas, which average from 16-21 feet and weigh more than 3,600 kilograms, bumping or damaging boats off the western coast of the Iberian Peninsula in the past four years.

Veteran skipper Daniel Kriz recounts two such encounters with the animals – this April and in back 2020.

“We were suddenly surprised by what felt like a bad wave from the side,” Kriz told CNN about his latest encounter.

“That happened twice, and the second time we realized that we had two orcas underneath the boat, biting the rudder off. They were two juveniles, and the adults were cruising around, and it seemed to me like they were monitoring that action.”

Kriz was left with rudders destroyed and only his engines with which to reach the closest marina.

“In 2020, the attack lasted almost an hour and was not as organized,” Kriz said. “This time we could hear them communicating under the boat. It only took about 10 to 15 minutes.”

Live Science quoted Schaufelberger as saying the orcas were taking cues from their elders.

“The two little orcas observed the bigger one’s technique and, with a slight run-up, they too slammed into the boat.”

Why is this happening?

Experts aren’t quite sure.

The two most prominent theories are that the animals are either playing or there is some trauma behind the incidents.

The Telegraph quoted de Stephanis as saying the orcas were probably seeking a ‘massive adrenaline rush’.

“We think it is just a game for them,” said de Stephanis said.

“If two or three killer whales really attacked a yacht, they would sink it in a matter of seconds. It might feel like an attack to us humans but, without wanting to be too dismissive, a furious attack by this animal could have much worse consequences for a boat and for whoever is on board than a mere feeling of fear for a few minutes,” he was quoted as telling Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

Orca researcher at University of Washington Deborah Giles told Live Science, “They are incredibly curious and playful animals and so this might be more of a play thing as opposed to an aggressive thing.”

The other, more sensational theory, is that they are responding to some traumatic event with a boat.

According to Live Science, experts think a female orca called White Gladis suffered a “critical moment of agony”.

“That traumatized orca is the one that started this behavior of physical contact with the boat,” Alfredo López Fernandez of the Atlantic Orca Working Group, told the website.

Fernandez added, “The orcas are doing this on purpose, of course, we don’t know the origin or the motivation, but defensive behavior based on trauma, as the origin of all this, gains more strength for us every day.”

Monika Wieland Shields, director of the Orca Behavior Institute, told NPR, “I definitely think orcas are capable of complex emotions like revenge.”

“I don’t think we can completely rule it out.”

But others like de Stephanis dismiss the revenge theory – and say it’s impossible to figure it out.

“Don’t ask me how they started it because I don’t know, and I don’t think anyone ever will,” he told The Telegraph.

Andrew Trites, professor and director of Marine Mammal Research at the University of British Columbia, agreed.

Trites told CBS News the motive behind such attacks remains unknown.

Trites said is it possible that that are playing or reacting to some trauma.

Thankfully, the sailors were well aware of the hazard.

“We knew that there was a possibility of an orca attack this leg,” Team JAJO on-board reporter Brend Schuil said. “So we had already spoken about what to do if the situation would occur.”

Schuil said there was a call for all hands-on deck and the sails were dropped to slow the boat from a racing speed of 12 knots.

The crew made noises to scare the orcas off, but not before it had fallen from second to fourth on the leg from The Hague to Genoa.

“They seemed more aggressive/playful when we were sailing at speed. Once we slowed down they also started to be less aggressive in their attacks,” he said. “Everyone is OK on board and the animals are also OK.”

With inputs from agencies

