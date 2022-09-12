Why is iPhone 14 so expensive in India? Where do consumers pay more and where do they pay less?

With Apple launching its new iPhone 14 in India, China, US, UK, Australia, Canada and Japan, the trend of Indian buyers paying higher prices than their counterparts abroad is set to continue. However, customers in Turkey and Brazil will have to burn a bigger hole in their pockets

If you want an iPhone, you best be prepared to shell out the big bucks. For many in countries such as Brazil, Turkey and India, that’s been the norm.

Now, with Apple launching its new iPhone 14 in select markets including India, China, US, UK, Australia, Canada and Japan, it seems that the trend is set to continue.

The iPhone 14 base model in India is listed at an eye-watering price of Rs 79,900, while the iPhone14 pro is retailing at a mammoth 1,29,000.

But Indians consumers might well ask – why is it so darned expensive in India? In which countries do customers pay even more? And in which countries do they pay less?

Let’s take a closer look:

India: GST, import duties, third party vendors add up

India continues to have eye-watering prices with the iPhone 14 base model listed at Rs 79,900 and the iPhone 14 pro at Rs 1,29,900.

For reasons varying from GST to important duty and third parties taking their cut.

As per CNBC, the printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) used in iPhones attracts an import duty of 20 per cent.

Similarly, iPhone chargers also come with an import duty of 20 per cent.

The goods and services tax (GST) of 18 percent — standard for all smartphones — is also levied on Apple products in India, as per the report.

As per CNBC, Apple in India remains dependent on third-party retail networks to sell its smartphones and other products. These vendors, distributors, transport agents and other middlemen take a hefty cut, all of which adds up.

A source familiar with the matter told CNBC assembling iPhones in India is unlikely to bring down the prices for local consumers as Apple’s OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) still pay high rates of import duties on components.

However, a source speaking to CNBC said Apple ensures that its channel and sales partners float many offers to make products more affordable to consumers.

But some places pay even more.

Brazil, Turkey fork out big bucks

For years, Brazil has been the most expensive place to purchase an iPhone – until now.

As per The Times of India, research published by Nunkeni, shows Turkey has taken over that unwanted tag from Brazil for every model across each storage variant.

The iPhone 14 Pro in Turkey would set you back Rs ₹1,74,855 while the 1TB version costs a whopping Rs 2,32,558.

Turkey’s price hikes come with the country facing steep economic headwinds with inflation touching an incredible 80 per cent in August.

This, coupled with the Turkish lira losing 15 per cent of its value against the dollar and Apple products in Turkey seeing a mark-up of 25 per cent.

The iPhone 14 Pro costs Rs 1,45,360 in Brazil, as per The Times of India.

Which countries can you pick up iPhones a bit cheaper?

For those travelling abroad or having relatives return take note – the iPhone is cheaper in the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore and UAE.

As per News18, an iPhone 14 would set you back around Rs 72,240 in the United States, while the iPhone 14 Pro would cost around Rs 87,040. In Canada, an iPhone 14 would cost you Rs 77,000, while an iPhone 14 pro would set you back Rs 98,040.

In Australia, you’d pay Rs 76,945 for an iPhone 14 and Rs 96,195 for the iPhone 14 Pro.

In Singapore, you’d shell out Rs 72,744 for an iPhone 14 and Rs 92,000 for the iPhone Pro.

In the UAE, you’d pay around Rs 74,778 for the iPhone and Rs 94,578 for the iPhone Pro.

