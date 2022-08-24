Why has Ashok Gehlot emerged as front-runner for Congress chief? What about Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi?

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has been a Congress stalwart and a trusted lieutenant of the Gandhis. The high command is also keeping an eye on the upcoming 2024 polls and sees a potential Gehlot elevation as a chance to satiate Sachin Pilot’s desire for the Rajasthan chief ministership

The Congress looks to be turning to a veteran for its top post with Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot emerging as the leading contender.

Sources said Sonia Gandhi in a meeting with Gehlot requested the Congress stalwart to take over leadership of the party before she heads abroad for a medical check-up.

While the Gehlot camp is yet to confirm the development, sources have stated that the Congress is looking outside the Gandhi family for the top post.

Let’s take a closer look:

Why has Gehlot emerged as the front-runner?

It all comes down to trust.

Gehlot is a Congress veteran and trusted lieutenant of the Gandhis.

As per India Today, his immense political experience could be acceptable to the old and new guard alike.

As per News18, Gehlot’s administrative and organisational experience and the fact that he’s one of the longest-serving and successful chief ministers play to his benefit with rank and file and within high-command.

Besides, Sonia is keen that history not repeat itself.

As per News18, Sonia Gandhi recalls how Sitaram Kesri, when she had not entered politics, kept her and her loyalists out.

Sonia ultimately stepped in when the party was on the verge of a major split.

The Congress’ performance during the previous Gujarat polls is also a factor as the Gandhis believe Gehlot is the man for the job.

The Gandhis are also hoping Gehlot’s elevation to party chief clears up the chief minister’s seat in Rajasthan and can thus satiate Sachin Pilot’s long-pending demand, as per News18.

Why is Gehlot hesitant to take the job?

Sources familiar with Gehlot’s thinking told India Today he knows it will be a tightrope walk for a non-Gandhi to lead the party with very little room to manoeuvre.

Another possible reason for his reluctance is his love of his current job and an unwillingness to pass it on to Sachin Pilot, as per the report.

Gehlot is unwilling to step down from the Rajasthan’s chief minister’s post and is adamant about leading the party into the Assembly polls, as per the report.

What is Gehlot saying?

Not much.

The Congress warhorse on Wednesday sought to downplay speculation that he could be made Congress chief, saying nobody knows what will be decided.

"Sonia (Gandhi) ji has gone abroad for a checkup. (KC) Venugopal ji and me paid a courtesy call on her yesterday when we were going to Gujarat," he told reporters.

Asked about the possibility of him being Congress president, Gehlot said, "This has been doing the rounds in the media for a long time. You keep talking about it. Nobody knows what is going to be decided."

The veteran Congress leader added that he is concentrating on the two responsibilities given to him -- senior observer for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls and chief minister of Rajasthan.

He asserted that his efforts were directed at ensuring the Congress government is repeated in Rajasthan.

Pressed by reporters on the party presidency question, Gehlot shot back. "Has anybody briefed you at AICC, no one has done that. Media keeps on speculating Till a decision is made, neither you nor I can comment on it." He said Rahul Gandhi has left with his mother Sonia Gandhi for her medical check-ups. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also accompanying them.

Earlier, addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, Gehlot had said he was hearing the talk about party presidency from the media and did not know about it.

"I'm fulfilling duties that have been assigned to me," he had told reporters this morning.

Gehlot on Monday said Rahul should rethink his decision as it will demoralise the party workers. Gehlot previously stated that Rahul Gandhi was the top and unanimous choice for party president.

What about Rahul Gandhi?

Several leaders, including Gehlot, have been publicly exhorting Rahul Gandhi to become party chief again. However, uncertainty and suspense continue on the issue.

Several party insiders say Rahul Gandhi is persisting with his stance that he will not be AICC president.

As per India Today, Rahul is adamant that he is not interested in any post in particular and only wants to work for the party.

As per the report, Rahul was not dissuaded by Congress MPs during a discussion while they were being detained during Parliament’s monsoon session.

Rahul would not be moved despite fervent pleas from many leaders.

“We told him that the Congress could not move ahead without him, and it was time he took the top job. We asked him - why not? The Congress cadre would sit home if he doesn't do so, but Rahul Gandhi was adamant and said that his answer would be a no no matter how many times we ask it, so what more can you say?” a Congress MP privy to the conversation told India Today.

Rahul resigned as Congress president after the party suffered its second consecutive defeat in parliamentary elections in 2019.

Rahul will address the Congress' 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally in New Delhi on September 4, 2022, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had said in a statement on the Gandhis' trip abroad.

In a scenario of having a non-Gandhi president, the names of Gehlot, Kamal Nath, KC Venugopal, Meira Kumar and Kumari Selja have been doing the rounds.

The other name doing the rounds for the top party post was Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.

And Priyanka?

She’s out of the running.

As per India Today, Priyanka accompanying Sonia and Rahul abroad sends a clear signal that they want party leaders to hash it out.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joining Sonia and Rahul on this trip is a clear message to the rank and file that they were side-stepping from the poll schedule and wanted party leaders to sort out the tussle.

“I clearly feel that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has a mass connect and charisma and is clearly the most popular leader in the party and should be made the party president if Rahul ji is not wanting to become that and we should respect his decision,” Acharya Pramod Kirshnam, an ardent Priyanka loyalist, told India Today.

Congress body to meet on Sunday

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision-making body, will hold a virtual meeting on Sunday to approve the exact schedule of dates for the election of the Congress president.

Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting.

Sonia, who took over the reins of the party again as interim president, had also offered to quit in August 2020 after an open revolt by a section of leaders, referred to as G-23, but the CWC had urged her to continue.

The sources also said that the Congress wants to complete the organisational election by September, as it does not want to be on the firing line of the G-23 grouping after the resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma from the state committees and with Haryana strongman Bhupinder Singh Hooda batting for the cause of senior party leaders.

Also, Manish Tewari had taken a contrary stand to that of the Congress on the Agnipath scheme, which made the party uncomfortable.

Another idea was mooted some time ago, according to which Sonia Gandhi will continue as the party president while working presidents will be appointed for each zone.

With inputs from agencies

