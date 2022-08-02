Explained: Why Beyoncé is changing lyric of new song 'Heated’

Activists have criticised the singer for containing an offensive term used to describe people with spastic cerebral palsy

Beyoncé’s new song Heated has been criticised for its lyrics containing a term considered deregatory to the disabled.

After the term was called “ableist” and “offensive”, the singer confirmed that she would re-record the song.

The song, co-written by Canadian rapper Drake, used an offensive term to describe people suffering from spastic cerebral palsy.

The backlash comes a few weeks after pop star Lizzo was called out for using the same word in her song GRRRLS.

Let’s take a closer look at why Beyoncé’s new song created a stir.

Why is Beyoncé re-recording her song?

The word "s**z" is considered to be offensive in the UK, while it has a different connotation in the US.

A BBC survey of 2003 revealed that the word was the second most offensive term used against disabled people in the UK.

According to a report by Insider, another survey conducted this year by a disability charity called Scope and Opinium Research found that nine out of 10 respondents who suffered from a disability reported on having experienced negative attitudes and behaviours that had a personal impact on them.

According to a Daily Mail report, the word "s**z" can mean to ‘go crazy’ or ‘freak out' in the US.

Warren Kirwan, media manager of Scope said, “It's appalling that one of the world's biggest stars has chosen to include this deeply offensive term.”

She further said, “Too often offensive language used to refer to disabled people is seen as 'harmless'. But many of the UK's 14 million disabled people encounter negative attitudes every day.”

What are activists saying?

Disability groups have slammed Beyoncé for using the word in her song Heated.

Disability charity Scope asked Beyoncé to re-record the song and replace the “offensive” word.

After the singer announced that she is ready to re-record her song, Warren Kirwan said, “It's good Beyoncé has acted so swiftly after disabled people yet again called out this thoughtless lyric.”

She also said, “There's a feeling of deja vu as it's just a few weeks since Lizzo also had to re-release a song after featuring the same offensive language.”

Disability advocate Hannah Diviney from Sydney who herself has cerebral palsy told BBC, “I'm tired and frustrated that we're having this conversation again so soon after we got such a meaningful and progressive response from Lizzo."

How has Beyoncé responded?

Beyoncé's publicist that the word was “not used intentionally in a harmful way.”

In a statement to The Associated Press, a spokesperson for Beyoncé said that the lyrics will be replaced.

However, according to Daily Mail, the singer has not apologised for using the term in her song.

When Lizzo came under fire

US pop star Lizzo’s song “GRRRLS” was similarly slammed this year for using the same derogatory word.

Soon after realising that she has used a word that has hurt the sentiments of people with disabilities, she apologised and quickly re-released the song.



Lizzo further clarified, “Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language," she wrote in a statement posted to social media.”

"As a fat black woman in America, I've had many hurtful words used against me so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally),” she added.

The reworked version replaced the term with the lyric “hold me back”, according to BBC.

With inputs from agencies

