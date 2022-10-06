Explained: Why Apple will discontinue its Lightning charger in Europe

Apple will be forced to change its charger in Europe after the European Union adopted a law making USB-C connectors mandatory for mobile phones and most electronic devices.

iPhones are charged from a Lightning cable, while Android-based devices use USB-C connectors.

The new rules will make USB-C connectors used by Android-based devices the standard across the 27-nation bloc, forcing Apple to change its charging port for iPhones and other devices.

It will also apply to laptops from 2026, giving manufacturers longer to adapt, although many already use USB-C.

But why is this happening? And what comes? Let’s take a closer look:

Why is this happening?

Brussels has been pushing for a single mobile charging port for more than a decade, prompted by complaints from iPhone and Android users about having to switch to different chargers for their devices.

The reform passed by an overwhelming majority in the European Parliament on Tuesday, the first of its kind anywhere in the world, potentially strengthens the EU’s role as a global standard-setter on telephone technology.

As per BBC, there were 602 votes in favour of the reform and 13 against, with eight abstentions.

The vote confirmed a June agreement among EU institutions.

The Parliament extended the original proposal from the EU’s executive Commission which covered only seven types of devices.

Lawmakers also added laptops from 2026.

What’s the impact?

Under the reform, mobile phones and other devices sold after autumn 2024 will have to be compatible with the single charger, said Alex Agius Saliba, the EU lawmaker who steered the reform through the EU assembly.

In total 13 categories of electronic devices will have to adapt by autumn 2024 including:

Mobile phones

Tablets

e-readers

Mice and keyboards

GPS (global positioning system) devices

Headphones, headsets and earphones

Digital cameras

Handheld videogame consoles

Portable speakers

Old chargers will not be outlawed, however, so that customers can continue to use older models.

But it’s possible given the European Union’s sheer size and demand, the law could result in USB-C becoming standard for iPhones everywhere, as per CNET.

The deal also covers e-readers, ear buds and other technologies, meaning it may also have an impact on Samsung Huawei, and other device makers, analysts said.

As per Daily O, the EU claims the change in the long term will reduce electronic waste by nearly 11,000 tonnes.

The European Commission has estimated that a single charger would save consumers $247.3 million.

Half the chargers sold with mobile phones in 2018 had a USB micro-B connector, while 29 per cent had a USB-C connector and 21 per cent a Lightning connector, which is used by Apple, a 2019 Commission study showed.

Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, told The Guardian it is “inevitable” that the iPhone 15 will have a USB-C port.

“This is a victory for common sense. Although Apple has a huge installed base of lightning cable-powered devices, the ubiquity of USB-C across all consumer electronics products means that harmonising on USB-C makes perfect sense.”

Saliba told a news conference that outlawing old chargers would have had a disproportionate impact on consumers and the environment, but noted that the change is expected to lead to a gradual phase-out of older products.

If the EU prohibits the sale of older models, it risks upsetting many consumers and the government would be forcing consumers to shell out more, said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager at research firm IDC.

The commission has also been mandated by lawmakers to assess the possible regulation of wireless charging, but an EU official said no decision has been made yet, noting that the technology is not yet mature.

What does Apple say?

Apple, Samsung and Huawei were not immediately available for comment.

Apple is working on an iPhone with a USB-C charging port that could debut next year, Bloomberg reported in May.

The company has in the past warned that the proposal would hurt innovation and create a mountain of electronics waste.

Analysts say the impact could be positive if it encourages shoppers to buy the US company’s new gadgets instead of ones without USB-C.

Shares in European semiconductor manufacturers rose on Tuesday after the vote, including those of Apple suppliers STMicro and Infineon.

