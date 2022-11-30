Explained: Why actor Vijay Deverakonda was grilled for hours by Enforcement Directorate

Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Wednesday was grilled for several hours by the Enforcement Directorate.

Vijay was questioned with regard to an alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) violation in connection with the funding of the film ‘Liger’.

Vijay starred in the sports action film which released in August alongside Ananya Panday.

The development comes nearly a week after ED officials grilled film director Puri Jagannadh of “Pokkiri” fame and actor-turned-producer Charmme Kaur throughout the day.

Why is the ED investigating?

The ED took up the investigation after Congress Telangana leader Bakka Judson lodged a complaint about the investment in the movie through dubious routes.

Judson had complained that even politicians had invested money in the movie. He claimed that the investors found it the easiest way of turning their black money into white.

The movie, which had mega shoots in Las Vegas, was reported to have been produced with a budget of about Rs 125 crore.

It, however, bombed at the box-office.

Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur were at the ED office for more than 12 hours on Thursday. They were issued notices 15 days ago.

The ED officials reported to have questioned the director and producer about the allegations that crores of rupees were invested into the making of the movie from foreign countries allegedly in violation of FEMA.

The investigating agency suspects that several companies had transferred funds to the accounts of the filmmakers. They were asked to provide details of those who had remitted the money and how the payments were made to foreign actors including Mike Tyson and technical crew.

That was the second time that Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur have appeared before the ED. Last year, the agency questioned them along with other film personalities regarding allegations of money in the drug case allegedly involving celebrities.

The Special Investigation Team of the State Prohibition and Excise Department also grilled them after registering a case in 2017.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film revolves around a young guy, Liger (Vijay) and his widowed mother Balamani (Ramya Krishnan), who have come from Telangana to Mumbai because she wants to see her son become a national MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) champion.

Vijay underwent mixed martial arts training in Thailand while he prepared for his character in Liger. The film was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Besides Telugu, Vijay has dubbed his lines in Hindi as well. The film marked American boxer Mike Tyson’s Bollywood debut as well.

This isn’t the first controversy Vijay has found himself in.

After Vijay made a statement in favour of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, several social media users began the #BoycottLiger on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the actor is preparing to make a grand comeback from his next Pan-India action thriller, ‘Jana Gana Mana,’ slated to be released in 2023.

Reportedly, the ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor is about to begin shooting for his next film ‘Jana Gana Mana’ with director Puri Jaggannadh.

The ‘World Famous Lover’ will also be seen in an upcoming romantic drama film ‘Khusi’ alongside south actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is all set to hit the theatres on 23 December, 2022.

With inputs from agencies

