Explained: Why a Kerala church is clashing with the Vatican over the way Mass is held

The Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese Metropolitan Vicar Archbishop Mar Antony Kariyil and a section of priests are taking on Church head Cardinal George Alencherry, who has the Vatican’s backing, over the most important form of worship in the Catholic Church

A Kerala church is clashing with the Vatican over a dispute over the way Mass is held.

At the centre of the row is the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church headquartered in Kerala’s Kochi with Metropolitan Vicar Archbishop Mar Antony Kariyil and a section of priests against Church head Cardinal George Alencherry amid the backdrop of a visit from Vatican Emissary Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli.

Let’s take a closer look:

Why are the two sides at odds?

As per The Hindu, the trouble began after the Syro-Malabar Church’s synod of bishops – its highest decision-making body regarding issues of faith, liturgy – in August issued a diktat that all its 36 Kerala dioceses should hold the Mass, the most important form of worship in the Catholic Church, in a uniform way.

This triggered a battle between those that switched to the new system and those that supported the old system.

Mass is now held in some of the dioceses and archdioceses of the Syro-Malabar Church with the celebrant, or the priest, facing the congregation (those participating in the ceremonies) for the first half and then facing away from them towards the altar for the second half, as per the report.

Vicar and priests vs Church head

Enter Kariyil, who with the support of the majority of the priests and a section of laymen who even clashed in many parishes over the uniform Mass, has not implemented the directive as per Indian Express.

Kariyil was appointed Metropolitan Vicar of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese in August 2019 following revolt by a section of priests against Cardinal George Alencherry.

Alencherry was embroiled in a shady sale of Church property involving black money, as per Indian Express.

As per The Hindu, archdiocesan members, including priests and lay people had alleged that Cardinal George Alencherry was responsible for a string of land deals in 2016 and 2017 that allegedly caused financial losses to the archdiocese

Alencherry, who is also the major archbishop of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, had up till then enjoyed full power in the face of its administration, finance and pastoral ministry.

As per The Hindu, a group claiming they have been conducting the Mass for the last 50 years with the celebrant facing the congregation for the full celebration – which has strong and vociferous support from priests and laity of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church – are backing Kariyil.

Meanwhile, a rival group has demanded that Kariyil step down, as per the report.

What happened recently?

Kariyil has seemingly blinked.

Sources told Indian Express Kariyil on Tuesday decided to step down from his role and that a formal announcement would be made after the Vatican gives its assent.

“What we learn is that the Apostolic Nuncio has returned with the resignation letter of Kariyil. The decision would be officially announced only with the consent of the Vatican. As an interim arrangement, an administrator would be appointed for the archdiocese. The decision on appointing the administrator would be taken by the Syro-Malabar Church Synod in Kerala with the consent of the Vatican,” sources told the newspaper.

Referring to the revolt of priests in the archdiocese who had stood with Kariyil against implementing a uniform method of Mass, sources said they would react only after the decision is officially announced. “However, options are limited for the priests to fight against the Cardinal,” sources told the newspaper.

Vatican emissary visits

This came on the same day that Girelli, the Apostolic Nuncio, visited the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church and held discussions with Kariyil.

Nuncio had on 19 July issued a letter demanding the resignation of Kariyil, as per PTI.

On Monday, a section of the priests in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church on came out openly against Vatican emissary Girelli accusing him of making efforts to unseat Kariyil from the post of its Metropolitan Vicar.

The protesting priests also adopted a resolution against the Vatican emissary in New Delhi who, according to them, has demanded the resignation of Archbishop Kariyil from the key post.

The priests also alleged that the Vatican was making a move against Kariyil to reinstate Cardinal George Alencherry as the Archbishop of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese with full powers.

"We oppose the Vatican emissary forcefully demanding the resignation of Archbishop Mar Antony Kariyil, the Metropolitan Vicar. The (Ernakulam-Angamaly) Archeparchy showed tremendous unity, Christian witness and progress during the tenure of Mar Kariyil compared to the past many years," the resolution said.

It described Kariyil as "a true pastor who knows the hearts and minds" of his flock.

"He is a prelate fully committed to Jesus, the Word of God and the Roman Pontiff. He never violates any canon or civil laws. Any attempt to jeopardise his bishopric will prove detrimental to Catholic communion and harmony," the resolution said.

The resolution said even though Kariyil hesitates to divulge anything about the latest move by the Vatican Nunciature even after multiple requests, it was highly publicised by some groups favouring Cardinal George Alencherry that Vatican has demanded Mar Kariyil's urgent resignation or else he would be removed from the office.

"This move, if ever it is true, is totally unjust, inhuman, unchristian and illegal. Any move to reinstate Cardinal Alencherry as the Archbishop of Ernakulam will be strongly opposed and we do not want a corrupt prelate to lead us; nor do we want to be his vicars in the parishes. We solemnly declare that we cannot accept any other administrators or Vicars of the Major Archbishop to rule over us at this moment supplanting Mar Antony Kariyil," the resolution adopted by the priests said.

It also requested the Holy See to be synodal in the approach to the priests and laity of the Archdiocese and to find a solution to the present impasse through fraternal dialogue in the Catholic spirit, and to desist from demanding the forced resignation of Archbishop Mar Antony Kariyil from his office.

Around 200 priests participated in the meeting on Monday.

