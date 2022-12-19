Explained: Why 55,000 farmers are protesting at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan

Farmers are protesting in the National Capital yet again.

The ‘Kisan Garjana’ rally at Ramlila Maidan has been organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), a branch of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (the ideological fountainhead of the BJP).

“In the last four months, about 20,000 km of foot march, 13,000 km cycle rallies, and 18,000 street meetings, including large gatherings at southern state Telangana and Madhya Pradesh of Central India, were organised across the country by BKS, after which this mega rally has been organised at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan today,” All India campaign chief of BKS, Raghvendra Patel, told ANI.

The BKS in a statement earlier warned that “the government will face trouble if it did not heed the farmers’ demand in time”.

According to the organisers, over 55,000 will participate in the rally through 700 to 800 buses, and 3,500 to 4,000 through private vehicles.

The rally is being held from 11 am to 6 pm.

But why are farmers protesting? Let’s take a closer look:

According to the BKS, farmers are demanding various relief measures from the government including

A minimum sales price for their produce

Rollback of GST on all kinds of farming activities

Rollback of permission for commercial production of genetically modified crops.

The increase the financial support provided under the PM-Kisan scheme

Mohini Mohan Mishra, all-India general secretary of BKS, in an interview with The Hindu on Friday slammed the Centre.

“Even after 75 years of independence, farmers are still waiting for justice. At least they should get remunerative price on cost basis”, Mishra said.

He further took issue with the GST and accused the Centre of being ‘anti-farmer’.

“Our rally aims to open the eye of the government. We will see if it happens with the peaceful rally. Else, we will explore other ways,” he warned.

The BKS also took aim at the Centre’s Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, pointing out the financial support under the scheme was Rs 6,000.

BKS executive committee member Nana Aakhre earlier in December said farmers, who provide food grains, vegetables, fruits, milk, etc, are “very disappointed” due to lack of returns to their farm produce, and are committing suicide due to it.

“In order to address the woes of the farmers, the BKS demands profitable prices on all the farm produce. Also, Goods and Services Tax (GST) should not be levied on the farm produce and the financial relief provided under the Kisan Samman Nidhi should be increased,” Aakhre said.

The BSK also said the government should not give approval to the GM (genetically modified) mustard seed. The export and import policy of the country should be in the interest of the people, it added.

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory

The Delhi Police issued issued a traffic advisory ahead of the rally.

The diversion points are Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Minto Road, Ajmeri Gate, Chaman Lal Marg, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, roundabout Kamala Market to Hamdard Chowk, Bhavbhuti Marg and Paharganj Chowk, it said.

According to the advisory, traffic restrictions, regulations or diversion may be imposed on Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, from Minto Road to roundabout Kamla Market, Vivekanand Marg, JLN Marg (Delhi gate to Guru Nanak Chowk).

Other parts that may also be subjected to similar regulations include the roundabout Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk, Chaman Lal Marg, Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road and Paharganj Chowk and roundabout Jandewalan, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road to Ajmeri Gate on Monday from 9 am onwards.

Commuters are advised to avoid the mentioned roads and stretches. The commuters going to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway, Nizamuddin Railway Station and ISBT should leave before time to accommodate possible delays on the route, the advisory said.

Avail public transport to help decongestion of roads. Park your vehicles only at designated parking lots. Avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to normal flow traffic, the advisory added.

With inputs from agencies

