Why 119-year-old Curzon Gate in Bengal is at centre of political firestorm

It all started when the Trinamool Congress decided to erect statues of Maharaja Bijay Chand Mahatab and his wife Radharani in front of the Curzon Gate. While the TMC and municipal authorities are trying to downplay the row, the BJP, experts and historians are on the attack

In Bengal,the 119-year-old Curzon Gate in Bardhaman is now at the centre of a political firestorm.

This, after the Trinamool Congress decided to erect statues of Maharaja Bijay Chand Mahatab and his wife Radharani in front of the Curzon Gate, one of the city’s major landmarks.

Mahtab built the gate when Curzon, who partitioned Bengal in 1905 and served as Viceroy of India, visited Bardhaman in 1903.

Let’s take a closer look at the row:

What’s the issue?

As per the Telgraph, many are objecting on the grounds that the statues – slated to be inaugurated on either side of the Curzon Gate tomorrow, will obstruct the view of the monument.

“The Curzon Gate is a historical monument and a landmark of the town. The statues will obstruct the view of the gate. This is unwarranted. The statues can be installed anywhere else in the town,” Atanu Hui, a history teacher and Burdwan resident, told the newspaper.

“We don’t have any problem with the statues but why do they have to be placed in front of Curzon Gate?” another Burdwan resident said on the condition of anonymity.

Sources said that the statues would only make obstruction caused by a Biswa Bangla logo placed in the vicinity of the gate worse.

“The statues will be at least 10-foot tall and obstruct the total view of the landmark,” a district official told the newspaper.

As per Indian Express, the row has also spotlighted TMC’s strategy to counter the BJP by putting up statue of Bengali icons.

TMC-led municipalities have built statues hundreds of statues in urban areas since coming to power in 2011 with statues of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Sister Nivedita, and several Bengali revolutionaries in Kolkata’s Beliaghata, Maniktala and Patuli.

Local MLA, municipality chair downplay row

Sources told Indian Express the statues are a pet project of local MLA Khokan Das.

The MLA, speaking to the newspaper, said, “Most areas in Bardhaman city belonged to the Maharaja of Bardhaman. So, there is nothing wrong with installing his and his wife’s statue. Both BC Road, where the statue is being erected, and Curzon Gate were built by him.”

Das further told Telegraph that the statues would not affect Curzon Gate and that the public should acknowledge the contributions of the Mahtab family.

“People know the contribution of Maharaja Bijay Chand Mahtab and his family behind the making of modern Burdwan. There will be no harm (to the gate) as the statues will be 6.5-foot tall. We need to compromise with the present if we want to make something new,” Das said.

Municipality chairperson Paresh Sarkar chimed in, We have no objection and are ready to execute the whole plan. We are aware of the controversy surrounding the building of the statues in front of Curzon Gate.”

Speaking of Bijay Chand Mahatab, Sarkar said, “He is the main architect of this gate and also the main architect of the town of Bardhaman. So, why is there a debate about building his statue in front of Curzon Gate?”

But others including an ASI official beg to differ.

Speaking to Telegraph, an official of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), took exception to the logic of putting up the new statues.

“Will anyone allow us to erect a fresh statue of emperor Shah Jahan in front of the Taj Mahal? A new construction should not be allowed in front of any monument,” the ASI official in Calcutta, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.

“TMC ruined Bengal’s culture. They are now trying to please people by erecting statues of luminaries. People realise that they are being duped by the ruling party through such show-off,” BJP’s Rahul Sinha alleged.

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty added, “One person trying to ruin the heritage structure is unfortunate.”

Debasis Bose, the great-nephew of architect Naresh Chandra Bose, who designed the Curzon Gate, told the newspaper, “The addition or alteration of a heritage monument should be done only after proper consultation with experts. Otherwise, such intervention is tantamount to defacement. Curzon Gate is definitely a heritage monument and any procedure regarding it should be based on the opinion of heritage experts. It is personally painful for me because the gate was planned and designed by the elder brother of my paternal grandfather.”

Speaking to Indian Express, historian Kakali Mukherjee, who teaches at Rishi Bankim Chandra College in Naihati, wondered about the type of message the TMC was sending.

“Curzon Gate has heritage value but the question is, why glorify Bijay Chand Mahtab? He not only built Curzon Gate to welcome Lord Curzon but also it was his coronation programme. He and his family took full advantage of the Britishers’ permanent settlement policy. Despite his links to the British, the anti-British movement — both armed and non-armed struggle — flourished in this small city. Why should we build his statue on the 75th anniversary of Independence? I think, instead of the Raja, we should have built the statue of Kazi Nazrul Islam who is the son of the soil of Bardhaman.”

What does the law say?

First, it is important to note that Curzon Gate is a heritage site under West Bengal Heritage Commission and is maintained by the Burdwan municipality.

As per the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, no construction is allowed within 100 metres of a historical building or structure.

But it’s not that simple.

Umapada Chatterjee, Secretary, West Bengal Heritage Commission told The Statesman: “Such restrictions are imposed on the structures protected by the Archaelogical Survey of India. But, Curzon Gate doesn’t have the ASI cover.”

He added: “We haven’t imposed any restriction on Curzon Gate as yet.”

The ASI official said that unlike monuments protected under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act of 1958, heritage structures protected by state commissions do not enjoy similar privileges.

“Still, this does not mean that the authorities have the unbridled right to violate the sanctity of a century-old monument,” the ASI official said.

DK Palit and Gopa Sen, the consultant designers of the West Bengal Heritage Commission told The Statesman: “The excavation close to the Gate might cause harm to the structure. We don’t think such modification to the heritage site is allowed at all.”

With inputs from agencies

