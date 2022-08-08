Who is Shrikant Tyagi, self-proclaimed BJP politico on the run after assaulting a woman?

Shrikant Tyagi was booked by the police for assaulting and abusing a woman resident of Grand Omaxe housing society in Noida’s Sector 93 who objected to him planting trees in the common area of the society. On Monday, government officials demolished illegal structures outside Tyagi’s Noida residence

On Monday, government officials demolished ‘illegal’ structures outside the Noida residence of Shrikant Tyagi.

The demolition outside Tyagi's ground floor apartment in Grand Omaxe society in the city's Sector 93B was carried out around 9 am by the Noida Authority, an official told PTI.

Tyagi had encroached a portion of the common area of the society in front of his flat by constructing temporary structures using pillars and tiles.

He had also planted trees in a park in front of his residence.

The development came a day after Noida Police slapped Gangster Act on Tyagi and sources said his properties are likely to be attached.

Tyagi, who claims to be a BJP politician, has been booked by the police for assaulting and abusing a co-resident of Grand Omaxe in Noida’s Sector 93, who had objected to him planting trees in the common area of the society.

Tyagi had claimed that he was well within his rights to do so.

On Monday, News18 reported that security has been beefed up at the Surajpur court in Greater Noida where Tyagi’s lawyer is said to have now filed a surrender application.

Sources said that the court has fixed August 10 for Shrikant Tyagi’s application.

Uttarakhand DGP said that police sources traced Tyagi’s last location to Rishikesh.

“I instructed SSPs of Dehradun-Haridwar that if Noida Police seek any cooperation in arresting him, Dehradun and Haridwar Police will cooperate, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said.

But who is Tyagi really? Let’s take a closer look:

Self-proclaimed BJP politico

As per News18, Tyagi has claimed he is the national executive member of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha and national co-coordinator of its Yuva Samiti.

Tyagi on Friday evening told PTI that the woman’s claims were untrue and she had first instigated the spat. He had also claimed that the matter was blowing out of proportion because of his association with the BJP.

His unverified Twitter account, which is locked to the public, described him as a BJP worker.

Tyagi’s purported accounts on Facebook and Instagram have 81,000 and 52,400 followers respectively.

Photos of Tyagi with top party leaders including JP Nadda and Swatantra Dev Singh surfaced on social media.

As per Indian Express, Tyagi can be seen in 2019 photos on Instagram with BJP president J P Nadda, former UP Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, and addressing a Vijay Sankalp Rally from the stage.

Many posts have hashtags such as #Elections2019, #BJPIndia and #BJPMission4UP, as per the report.

His most recent Facebook post dated 5 August congratulates people on the two-year anniversary of the Bhoomi Pujan at the Ayodhya Ram Temple site.

Party denies link

However, the BJP has distanced itself from Tyagi and denied his claims of being associated with the party. The party's local unit including Gautam Buddha Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma said Tyagi was not associated with them.

“I want to assure you that this man is not associated with our party. He may have clicked a photo with a party leader; that’s a separate issue… Tyagi’s background is subject of investigation but in my entire political life, I have never seen this man in any programme of the party. He should be given the strictest punishment. Tyagi is neither a member nor a worker of the party,” Sharma was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

"We've informed Awanish Awasthi (Uttar Pradesh Home Secretary), that the manner in which unidentified people entered society is not at all right. Police protection should be given to the lady within two hours," the MP had said.

Sharma on Monday reiterated that Shrikant Tyagi has no links with the party, as per News18. “Shrikant Tyagi has no relation in any way with our party, it has been made clear by our district president and different units of the party. I have not seen him since last 15 years," Sharma said.

He added that Tyagi has made a “big mistake" and that the state government will take strictest possible action.

But that hasn’t stopped parties from slamming the BJP.

Congress, AAP slam BJP

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday alleged that the bulldozer action against politician Shrikant Tyagi in Noida was only for show and asked whether the BJP government did not know for so many years that the construction carried out by him was illegal.

"Did the BJP government not know for so many years that the construction by the Noida BJP leader is illegal? Bulldozer action is only for show. The government is avoiding the answers to these questions," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Who is giving him courage to indulge in indecent behaviour with a woman and threaten women openly by sending 10-15 goons? Who is it who kept saving him," the Congress general secretary asked.

"Who is giving him courage to indulge in indecent behaviour with a woman and threaten women openly by sending 10-15 goons? Who is it who kept saving him," the Congress general secretary asked.

Under whose protection did his hooliganism and illegal business flourish, she asked.

Priyanka Gandhi also posted pictures of Tyagi with BJP leaders, including party chief JP Nadda.

As per News18, AAP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar unit chief Bhupendra Jadaun also shared pictures of Tyagi with senior BJP leaders and other documents to claim his association with the saffron party.

He also accused the BJP of lying and spreading misinformation in order to save Tyagi.

Police swing into action

Noida Police said that IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) have been added to the FIR registered on Friday.

Additional DCP Ranvijay Singh said, "A separate FIR under IPC sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 482 (punishment for using a false property mark) has been registered against the accused in light of the Fortuner car recovered from the society premises on Saturday."

"A Toyota Fortuner, had the official symbol of the UP government on it but in violation of rules and for misuse of government symbol, a separate FIR has been lodged," the additional DCP further said.

Noida District Magistrate Suhas LY had on Friday said that the Noida administration will attach Tyagi's property.

Police personnel in large numbers were deployed at the society since last evening, even as senior officers interacted with Grand Omaxe residents.

A group of his supporters entered the society on Sunday and started shouting slogans.

"Seven people who entered the Grand Omaxe Society have been arrested and are being interrogated. It was found that there was negligence from SHO Phase 2, Central Noida Sujeet Upadhyay, who has been suspended, further investigation is underway," said Alok Singh, Noida Police Commissioner

We have provided security to this family and the license of the security in the society will also be cancelled soon, the Noida Police Commissioner added.

The Noida Police has invoked the Gangster Act against Tyagi, Singh said.

The residents of the society lauded the government's "bulldozer" move but also sought the early arrest of Tyagi even as some of them were distributing sweets to each other on the occasion.

"We had been raising the issue of encroachment for the last three years and finally it has happened. We thank the Uttar Pradesh government and the Noida Authority for it," an elderly resident of the society told reporters.

Over 1,000 families reside in the society.

