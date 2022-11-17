Who is MrBeast, YouTube’s most subscribed content creator? Why is he so popular?

YouTube now has a new top dog.

On 15 November, MrBeast overtook PewDiePie as the content creator with the most subscribers on YouTube.

The website Dexerto, which broke the news, stated that MrBeast now has 111 million subscribers on the popular platform.

“Over the last few years, Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has become one of the fastest-rising YouTubers on the Google-owned platforms having blown through his goal of 100 million subs back in July. Now, he has secured his spot as the site’s most subscribed content creator, overtaking long-time Swedish creator PewDiePie,” news website Dexerto reported.

But who is MrBeast? Why is he so popular? Let’s take a closer look:

According to Forbes, Donaldson is a Kansas resident.

The website states that he makes around $5 million a month, making him YouTube’s highest-paid content creator.

In 2021, Donaldson earned a staggering $54 million.

As per Business Insider, Donaldson first joined YouTube in 2012.

Why is he so popular?

Donaldson began gaining popularity in 2018 after donating thousands of dollars to small Twitch streamers and YouTubers.

Since then it is his proclivity for stunts and games that has kept him in the limelight.

Donaldson last year capitalised on the popularity of Netflix’s Squid Game to launch his own version of the competition.

In June, he held a competition inspired by Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory to give away $500,000.

He has spent hours being buried alive, offered $10,000 to a person willing to sit in a bathtub filled with snakes, built ‘the world’s largest Lego tower’ and been ‘hunted by the FBI’.

As per LADbible, Donaldson in a 2018 video entitled ‘How I Gave Away $1,000,000’ laid out how he gained such wealth, saying brands would give him deals when he first began making it big.

According to Forbes, Donaldson also has his own app – which allows followers to purchase MrBeast-branded meals from 1,600 restaurants across America he has partnered with. While he takes care of the marketing, the restaurants give him the profits from the orders.

Donaldson in July joined the exclusive 100 million dollar subscriber club – along with Pew Die Pie, who focuses on gaming videos.

“I appreciate every single one of you that watches the videos. This is literally all I’ve ever done with my life,” Donaldson said in a video.

“All I do is wake up every day and obsess over how to make the best videos possible. It’s all I care about. It’s the only thing that’s ever really made me happy.”

Donaldson also does charity work.

As per BBC, Donaldson in 2021 began a philanthropy-themed YouTube channel (now with over 10 million subscribers) and has a licensed charity that functions as a food bank in the US.

Donaldson, along with YouTuber Mark Rober, has also raised money for environmental issues.

YouTuber Steven Bridges told BBC, “There’s probably no other YouTuber in the world who understands it as well as MrBeast.”

“Making an entertaining video is one thing, but ensuring that every single second of a video keeps the viewer hooked is very difficult to pull off, and MrBeast’s retention – the percent of the video the average viewer watches – and view counts speak for themselves. Really, MrBeast is playing the game of making the most entertaining videos that appeal to the biggest number of people, and he’s consistently knocking it out of the park. “I don’t think there’s any YouTuber out there that’s surprised MrBeast has taken the number one spot.”

PewDiePie himself has said that MrBeast would “definitely” knock him off the top spot in a matter of time.

“I can’t wait for it to be over. He definitely deserves it. I hope he does it,” PewDiePie said.

While MrBeast is the most subscribed content creator, his channel isn’t the most subscribed on the platform – that honour belongs to the music company T-Series, which has over 229 million subscribers.

With inputs from agencies

