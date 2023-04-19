It’s hot… hotter than hot in India and unfortunately there’s no relief coming our way. Heatwave conditions prevailed in most parts of the country, with some cities recording temperatures over the 40 degrees Celsius-mark.

India’s weatherman, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), has issued heatwave alerts for states such as Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. On Tuesday, Bundi in Rajasthan registered the maximum temperature at 45.2 degrees Celsius, the first of the season for the country, stated a Skymet weather report. Similarly, Prayagraj and Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh were the hottest at 44.2 degrees Celsius.

The heat is also sparking concerns about blackouts across nation, potentially exposing millions of people to heat exhaustion or a deadly heat stroke. In Maharashtra’s Kharghar, 13 people already died during a government award function after suffering a sunstroke.

What is a heatwave?

The word, heatwave, has become a part of common parlance over the years, generally to refer to very hot days. However, there is a technical definition to this meteorological phenomenon.

There are a number of criteria set by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to declare a heatwave for a region. When the maximum temperature reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, at least 37 degrees Celsius along the coast, and at least 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions, it is declared as a heatwave.

A heatwave is also declared when the maximum temperature rises by between 4.5 degrees Celsius and 6.4 degrees Celsius above normal. A severe heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature departs from normal is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.

A third condition for a heatwave arises when an area records a maximum temperature of more than 45 degrees Celsius and up to 47 degrees Celsius on any given day.

How does a heatwave affect the body?

Temperature above certain levels can not only affect the bodily function, but can even prove fatal if ignored. The longer a person stays in increased temperatures, the worse the effects on their body.

As the body’s temperature increases, blood vessels also open up, leading to lower blood pressure. It makes the heart work harder to circulate the blood around the body. The effects of lower blood pressure can be felt through dizziness, headache, and nausea.

To fight the heat, the body starts sweating heavily which further leads to loss of salt and fluids in the body, causing dehydration.

The lower blood pressure and dehydration can cause muscle cramps, confusion, and fainting. If the blood pressure drops too far, it can increase the risk of a heart attack.

In worst-case scenarios, heatwaves can kill people. India has seen several heatwave fatalities over the years. Between 1992 and 2015, the deadly heat has killed more than 22,000. In the year 2015, India saw its deadliest heatwave, claiming the lives of 2,081.

“Heat stroke is a serious medical emergency that can be life-threatening if not treated promptly. It occurs when the body’s temperature regulation system fails to cool the body down, leading to a dangerously high body temperature,” Dr Rakesh Gupta, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine – Ramkrishna CARE Hospitals, Raipur, was quoted as telling Hindustan Times.

Dr Anup Latne, consultant Internal Medicine, Surya Mother and Child Super Speciality Hospital Pune, also highlighted that extreme heat is deadlier for some people. “Children, pregnant women and senior citizens should take additional precaution to mitigate the effect of severe heat, and avoid going outdoors during the day,” he told news agency IANS.

The Lancet in a study also revealed that excessive heat also led to a loss of 167.2 billion potential labour hours among Indians in 2021.

What to do to stay safe?

One should drink water and eat foods that have high water content to maintain the fluid, salt balance in the body.

Wear loose-fitting clothing while stepping out and try to stay in shade for as long as you can while travelling. One should also limit travel and exercise during a heat wave.

If somebody appears affected by the heat, they should immediately be moved to a cool place and laid down. The affected person should be given plenty of water, or a rehydration liquid, to drink.

