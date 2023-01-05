Vladimir Putin deploys warship with Zircon supersonic missiles out to sea: How dangerous is it?

Russian president Vladimir Putin in a show of force sent warship Admiral Gorshkov armed with Zircon hypersonic missiles out to sea.

The development comes in the backdrop of escalating tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine. Russia has recently faced a series of setbacks in Ukraine with high-command being criticised after a recent strike by Ukrainian forces in which Moscow admitted 89 of its soldiers died.

But what do we know about the ship known as the ‘pride of Russian Navy’ and the Zircon supersonic missile?

Let’s take a closer look:

The pride of Russian Navy

The Admiral Gorshkov is the first of a series of frigates designed to replace the aging Soviet-built destroyers as a key strike component of the Russian navy.

The ship is 130-meters-long and has a crew of about 200.

In 2019, it circled the world oceans on a 35,000-nautical mile journey.

It was commissioned by the navy in 2018 following lengthy trials.

The Admiral Gorshkov has served as the main testbed for the latest Russian hypersonic missile, Zircon.

But it is also armed with an array of other weapons including the Kalibr-NK cruise missiles.

As per the CSIS Missile Defense Project, these cruise missiles have a range of around 2,500 kilometres.

The Zircon missile

Russia claims the Zircon missile can evade any Western air defences by flying at an astounding 11,265 kilometres per hour.

Hypersonic speed is defined as one exceeding five times the speed of sound – Mach 5 (6,174 kilometres per hour)

The US-based Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance estimates the Zircon’s speed at Mach 8 – that’s nearly 9,900 kilometers per hour.

“If that information is accurate, the Zircon missile would be the fastest in the world, making it nearly impossible to defend against due to its speed alone,” the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance says on its website.

The website estimates the Zircon’s range between 500 and 1,000 kilometres, calling it “a maneuvering anti-ship hypersonic cruise missile”.

It also notes its plasma cloud and ability to alter its flight path.

“During flight, the missile is completely covered by a plasma cloud that absorbs any rays of radio frequencies and makes the missile invisible to radars. This allows the missile to remain undetected on its way to the target,” the website says.

It remains unclear how many Zircon missiles have been loaded on the Admiral Gorshkov.

Nor is it clear how many Zircon missiles the Russians have at their disposal, as per The Drive.

However, if the warship is loaded with multiple Zircon missiles this could be a significant development given Russian authorities’ past statements about the missile facing issues in its development.

Zircon is intended to arm Russian cruisers, frigates and submarines and could be used against both enemy ships and ground targets. It is one of several hypersonic missiles that Russia has developed.

In recent years, the Zircon has undergone a series of tests, including being launched at various practice targets. The military declared the tests successful and Zircon officially entered service last fall.

Some military experts say a single, hypersonic missile-armed warship is no match for the massive naval forces of the US and its allies.

Still, some remain wary of the Zircon as well as Russia’s other hypersonic missiles.

Russia has already commissioned the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles for some of its ground-based intercontinental ballistic missiles that constitute part of Russia’s strategic nuclear triad. Putin has hailed the Avangard’s ability to maneuver at hypersonic speeds on its approach to target, dodging air defenses.

The Russian military has also deployed the Kinzhal hypersonic missiles on its MiG-31 aircraft and used them during the war in Ukraine to strike some priority targets. Kinzhal reportedly has a range of about 1,500 kilometers.

“We’re not as advanced as the Chinese or the Russians in terms of hypersonic programs,” US Space Force Gen. David Thompson, Vice Chief of Space Operations was quoted in 2021 The Drive.

Others noted that the frigate’s potential deployment close to US shores could be part of Putin’s strategy to up the ante in the Ukrainian conflict.

“This is a message to the West that Russia has nuclear-tipped missiles that can easily pierce any missile defences,” pro-Kremlin political analyst Sergei Markov wrote in a commentary.

Analyst Carl Schuster told CNN Putin is attempting to show Russia remains a global force.

“He’s trying to show Russia remains a global player despite the costs and international condemnation of his assault on Ukraine,” Schuster said.

“He can show his domestic audiences that the international reaction is not as effective as stated in the Western media and that Russia still has friends in key areas,” Schuster added. “Internationally, he is signaling that sanctions have not affected the Russian navy’s ability to operate and that it remains a global maritime power.”

Russian defence Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin on Wednesday that the Admiral Gorshkov will patrol the Atlantic and Indian Oceans and the Mediterranean, but didn’t give further details.

Shoigu said the Admiral Gorshkov’s crew will focus on “countering the threats to Russia, maintaining regional peace and stability jointly with friendly countries.” He added the crew will practice with hypersonic weapons and long-range cruise missiles “in various conditions.”

Putin hails ‘unique weapon’

Putin has hailed Zircon as a potent weapon capable of penetrating any existing anti-missile defences by flying nine times faster than the speed of sound at a range of more than 1,000 kilometers (over 620 miles).

Putin has emphasized that Zircon gives the Russian military a long-range conventional strike capability, allowing it to strike any enemy targets with precision.

Russia’s hypersonic weapons drive emerged as the US has been working on its own Conventional Prompt Global Strike capability that envisions hitting an adversary’s strategic targets with precision-guided conventional weapons anywhere in the world within one hour.

Putin heralded Zircon as Russia’s answer to that, claiming that the new weapon has no rival, giving Russia a strategic edge.

Months before ordering the invasion of Ukraine, Putin put the US and its NATO allies on notice when he warned that Russian warships armed with Zircon would give Russia a capability to strike the adversary’s “decision-making centers” within minutes if deployed in neutral waters.

Speaking via video link during Wednesday’s send-off ceremony, Putin again praised Zircon as a “unique weapon” without an “equivalent for it in any country in the world.”

In response, the Pentagon said it is monitoring the ship, and did not think it presented a threat that could not be countered.

“We are aware of the reports regarding the Russian launch of a frigate, the Admiral Grorshkov. We will continue to routinely monitor its activities as we maintain awareness of our operating environment,” said Pentagon spokesman Army Col. Roger Cabiness.

“While we do not comment on specific capabilities or speculate on hypotheticals, the Department of Defence remains confident in our ability to deter our adversaries and defend United States national security interests at any time, in any place.”

With inputs from agencies

