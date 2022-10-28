Visible 20 km away, can resist 250 km winds: All about world's tallest Shiva statue in Rajasthan

The world’s tallest Shiva statue is set to be inaugurated in Rajasthan tomorrow.

The 369-foot-tall Shiva statue ‘Viswas Swaroopam’ (Statue of Belief) was erected in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara.

It will be inaugurated by scriptures preacher Morari Bapu in the presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Assembly speaker CP Joshi, and others.

Let’s take a closer look at the statue

The statue, which is 45 kilometres from Udaipur, has been constructed by Tat Padam Sansthan.

Installed on a hilltop over an expanse of 51 bighas, the statue is styled in a posture of meditation, and is said to be visible from 20 kilometers away.

The statue is also clearly visible at night as it has been illuminated with special lights, Jaiprakash Mali, spokesperson for the programme said.

“This is the world’s tallest Shiva idol in which lifts, stairs, and a hall for devotees have been built. There are four lifts and three stairs to go inside,” he said.

Three thousand tonnes of steel and iron, 2.5 lakh cubic tonnes of concrete and sand have been used in its construction, which took 10 years to complete.

The foundation of the project was laid in August 2012 in the presence of Ashok Gehlot, who was the CM even then, and Morari Bapu.

Bapu will also recite Ram Katha during the nine days.

More than 50,000 devotees will listen to the Ram Katha daily, as per News18 Hindi.

Mali said that the statue has been constructed to last 250 years and can withstand wind speed up to 250 kmph.

“Wind tunnel test of the design of this statue has been done in Australia,” he added.

The venue around the statue will host activities like bungee jumping, zip line, and Go-Kart, and will house a food court, adventure park, and a jungle cafe for the tourists to enjoy their day, he added.

The Sansthan trustee and Miraj group chairman Madan Paliwal said that a series of religious, spiritual, and cultural events will be held for nine day – from 29 October to 6 November after the inauguration of the statue.

“This wonderful statue of Lord Shiva installed in the city of Shreenathji will give a new dimension to religious tourism,” Paliwal said.

The monument towers over the other world’s tallest Shiva statues:

Nepal’s Kailashnath Mahadev statue (144 feet)

Karnataka’s Murudeshwar Shiva statue (123 feet)

Gujarat’s Sarveshwar Mahadev statue (120 feet)

Coimbatore’s Adiyogi statue (112 feet)

Mauritius’ Mangal Mahadev statue (108 feet)

Allahabad’s Mankamaeshwar Shiva statue (108 feet)

Hardwar’s Har Ki Pauri Shiva statue (100 feet)

With inputs from agencies

