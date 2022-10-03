UAE's immigration laws changed: How new rules could benefit jobseekers and tourists

The United Arab Emirates’ new visa rules including longer tourist visas, extended residency for professionals and an expanded Golden Visa scheme are set to come into effect today.

This after the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) last month announced the new Advanced Visa System.

Let’s take a closer look at the changes:

Green visa

As per Mint, the five-year Green visa will allow foreigners including freelancers, skilled workers, and investors to sponsor themselves. This means assistance from UAE nationals and employers is no longer required under this scheme.

Green visa holders can also sponsor their family.

If the permit expires, a Green visa holder has six months to renew it, as per the report.

Golden visa

Golden visa holders who stay outside the UAE will not have their permits cancelled, as per The News International.

Those that cancel their residency visas will be allowed a six-month grace period to remain in the UAE. Previously, the visitors were granted just a one month grace period.

Professionals earning $8,100 or more per month will find it easier to get a 10-year visa with the expansion of the initiative, as per the report.

As per Hindustan Times, those holding Golden visas can also sponsor their family and children. The kin of golden visa holders can stay in the UAE after the demise of the holder (until the visa remains valid)

Golden visa holders will also enjoy the benefit of 100 per cent ownership of their businesses, as per the report.

Tourist visa

Visitors on tourist visas can now enter the UAE and stay for 60 days, as per Indian Express.

Visitors earlier could only remain in the country for 30 days.

A five-year, flexible multi-entry tourist visa allowing tourists to stay for 90 days has also been introduced, as per the report.

As per Emirates News Agency (WAM), the new updated visa system involves streamlined processes, controls and procedures, and new facilities that support the authority’s approach to providing pioneering services and meet the future needs of all categories of foreigners and residents.

The Advanced Visa System is a significant restructuring of the country’s current immigration policy and aims to boost the number of residents.

It comprises many residency types and the addition of new ones to cover all segments of investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, specialists, high-achieving students and graduates, humanitarian pioneers, frontline workers and skilled labour in all fields, in addition to streamlining procedures, WAM reported

With inputs from agencies

