Three doors down: IndiGo to let passengers disembark from multiple ramps

IndiGo on Thursday announced it will allow passengers to disembark from three doors of the aircraft thus allowing them to alight more quickly.

IndiGo is the first airline in the world to adopt the new three-point disembarkation process.

Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta told reporters that this will allow the airline to save around five to six minutes which will in turn lead to a quicker turnaround of the planes.

IndiGo introduces a global-first, innovative “Three-Point Disembarkation System”. This will enable the customer to exit the aircraft faster than ever before. #6ETurns16 #LetsIndiGo pic.twitter.com/VpDjNZhGYL — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 4, 2022

Let’s take a closer look at how this will help passengers and the airline:

What's the new process?

The new disembarkation process will be carried out from two forward ramps and one rear exit ramp, according to a statement released by IndiGo.

The new process will initially implemented in three cities – Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi. The airline plans to expand to all cities gradually.

The new disembarkation process will be applicable to IndiGo’s A320 and A321 fleet.

What's the benefit for passengers?

Under the current system, it usually takes 13 to 14 minutes for passengers to get off the plane.

However, under the new system, passengers will be able to deplane in just seven to eight minutes.

“At IndiGo, we constantly and dynamically keep reinventing our internal standards to enable a hassle-free customer experience as well as contributing to operational efficiencies for all stakeholders including airport operators and ground handling companies,” said Ronojoy Dutta.

What's the benefit for the airline?

It will lead to a faster turnaround for IndiGo.

Faster turnarounds mean better utilisation of the aircraft.

In busy airports such as Delhi and Mumbai, slots for arrival and departure are often difficult to come by.

IndiGo’s executive vice-president, Sanjeev Ramdas explained that even though bigger airports have airbridges that hasten the deboarding process, they are limited in number.

In Delhi airport, for instance, there are three passenger terminals. In Terminal 1, 100 per cent flights use the remote bay for parking, Terminal 2 sees 80 per cent of flights using remote bays and around 50 per cent flights use the remote bay at Terminal 3 which also accommodates international flights.

