The strange case of ‘Dolma Lama’, Chinese woman arrested in Delhi for being a 'spy'

The strange case of a Chinese woman being arrested from a Tibetan refugee camp in Delhi on the suspicion of being a spy has hit the headlines.

The woman had identity papers that showed her name as ‘Dolma Lama’ with an address in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu.

The police arrested the woman for staying in India under a false identify and allegedly indulging in “anti-national activities”, officials told PTI on Thursday.

Let’s take a closer look at this bizarre case:

Who is she really?

The woman has been identified as Cai Ruo and is a native of Hainan province in China, police told PTI.

The police recovered a Nepalese citizenship certificate in the name of Dolma Lama from her.

However, when the Foreigners Regional Registration Office was contacted for a background check, she was found to be a Chinese citizen who had travelled to India in 2019, police said.

Ruo was detained from Majnu ka Tila in north Delhi, police said.

Majnu Ka Tilla is a Tibetan refugee colony near Delhi University’s north campus, as per NDTV.

It is also popular with tourists.

Police said Ruo disguised herself as a Buddhist monk, donning the traditional deep red robe and cropping her hair short.

As per NDTV, she speaks three languages – English, Mandarin and Nepali.

Police said Ruo learnt Nepali and Hindi during her stay in India to throw off suspicion, The Statesman reported.

How did she get here?

Initial inquiries revealed that Ruo travelled to India from Nepal, as per The Statesman.

After staying here for the three months, she went to Nepal on 25 January 2020 through Bihar’s Raniganj border.

She then procured fake documents including a birth certificate and passport in the name of Dolma Lama with the help of local agents, after which she returned to India.

She has also stayed in many other states – documents of which are being scrutinised by the police.

The 44-year-old is thought to have been living in Delhi for the past two years, as per the report.

Why has she been arrested?

A team of Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested the Ruo on the suspicion of passing secret information to China.

As per NDTV, police said Ruo during questioning claimed some leaders of China’s Communist Party wanted to kill her.

As per The Statesman, Ruo is thought to have links to links to a political party in China and is thought to have had ‘direct access’ to several government offices in Delhi.

A long list of Indian phone numbers have been found on her mobile and police are attempting to determine who was in contact with Ruo and how they came to do so, as per the report.

A case has been registered against Ruo on 17 October under sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security) and other relevant section of the Indian Penal Code and Foreigners Act, police said.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

Ruo was produced in the court and has been sent to 14-day judicial custody, as per The Statesman.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.