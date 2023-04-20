What is the Japanese harassment practice of Owahara? Why is the government cracking down on it?

The Japanese government is attempting to call out companies for a harassing university students.

The practice, known as Owahara, sees firms pressure potential new hires to cut ties with rival organisations.

The Mainchi reported that the government has told businesses to stop this practice as it hampers freedom.

Let’s take a closer look:

How does Owahara work?

According to Japan Times, it is normal for university students to have a job in hand before they graduate.

Some even begin hunting in their third year. Others, if they fail to secure a position, even repeat a year.

The trouble begins when recruiting staff reach out, as per The Mainchi.

The staff get the ball rolling by first informally offering jobs to young students.

They then make students sign a letter of consent – which lays out the students’ desire to join the company.

The recruiting staff then invite the students to informal company gatherings and training sessions, as per The Mainchi.

At the same time, they ask students not to entertain job offers from other companies. Or, if they’re in the middle of applying to rival company, ask them to halt the process.

The newspaper spoke to a 23-year-old that had this experience.

In December, a tech firm offered this young woman a job after she participated in their internship programme.

They repeatedly urged her not to talk to other companies and even made her sign a consent letter that vowed she would not refuse an offer if made.

“The recruiter was a sympathetic listener when I was an intern there and I had a good impression of them. But their tone was harsh when they were pressing me (to not look for other jobs),” the graduate student said. “I’m finding myself unsure about joining that company due to severe Owahara.”

According to Japan Times, the government in a 10 April letter to the Japan Business Federation as well as the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry called on the industry not to engage in such behaviour.

Daily News quoted Yohei Tsunemi, associate professor at Chiba University of Commerce as saying, “The fact that the government released its official stance on the issue that’s been shared among students and related parties is significant.”

The Japan Times quoted a 2021 Cabinet Office study as saying that nearly 10 per cent of those polled had experienced Owahara.

Another 64 per cent were pressured into concluding their job hunt, while 42.3 per cent were asked to give an acceptance letter.

What’s more, 11.6 per cent said they were continuously harassed and some even said they were physically prevented from leaving after turning down a job offer.

Taichiro Tsuji, head of the Tokyo-based non-profit DSS, told Japan Times Owahara is just part of the problem.

“It is best to consult universities’ career centers when such issues arise,” Tsuji said.

With inputs from agencies

