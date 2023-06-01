Explained: The Danish prime minister’s speech written by AI
The Danish prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, used ChatGPT to help write a part of her speech in parliament. She wanted to highlight both the groundbreaking aspects and the potential risks of artificial intelligence
Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen was giving a traditional speech as Parliament gets ready to close for the summer. She takes a pause in the middle to announce that the speech was not written by her or any other human. But the artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT.
The head of the Danish government on Wednesday delivered a speech to Parliament partly written using artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT to highlight the revolutionary aspects and risks of AI.
“What I have just read here is not from me. Or any other human for that matter”, Frederiksen suddenly said part-way into her speech to legislators, explaining it was written by ChatGPT.
Related Articles
“Even if it didn’t always hit the nail on the head, both in terms of the details of the government’s work programme and punctuation… it is both fascinating and terrifying what it is capable of”, the leader added.
Let’s take a closer look.
The speech written by ChatGPT
The Danish prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, used ChatGPT to help write a part of her speech in Parliament. She wanted to highlight both the groundbreaking aspects and the potential risks of artificial intelligence (AI).
The part of Frederiksen’s speech drafted by ChatGPT included sentences like the following: “It has been an honour and a challenge to lead a broad government in the last parliamentary year.”
“We have worked hard to co-operate across parties and ensure a strong and sustainable future for Denmark,” and “We have taken steps to combat climate change and ensure a fairer and more inclusive society where all citizens have equal opportunities,” ChatGPT also wrote.
“Although we have faced challenges and resistance along the way, I am proud of what we have achieved together in the last parliamentary year.”
Frederiksen’s regular speechwriters have yet to comment on the quality of the writing.
ChatGPT’s rise triggers alarm and a ‘gold rush’ of investment
ChatGPT burst into the spotlight late last year, demonstrating an ability to generate essays, poems and conversations from the briefest of prompts.
The programme’s wild success sparked a gold rush with billions of dollars of investment into the field, but critics and insiders have raised the alarm.
Common worries include the possibility that chatbots could flood the web with disinformation, that biased algorithms will churn out racist material, or that AI-powered automation could lay waste to entire industries.
The subject is on the agenda of a high-level meeting on trade between the United States and the European Union this Wednesday in Lulea, Sweden.
A group of industry chiefs and experts, including Sam Altman whose firm OpenAI created the ChatGPT bot, warned Tuesday about the potential threat of “extinction” posed by the technology.
Some feel disappointed
Some Danish citizens, however, were not impressed by this. According to the Business Standard, one user on Twitter stated, “I am glad that Christiansborg is starting to take AI seriously. But letting a chatbot write a speech is already oh so yesterday. Yes, that’s how fast it goes.”
Another user pointed out that for Sweden, the potential of AI was still not fully comprehended and this moment was enlightening. Another user stated, “The Prime Minister should convene the social partners to discuss artificial intelligence! Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has just held an interesting closing speech, i.a. about artificial intelligence and ChatGPT.”
With inputs from AFP
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
If ChatGPT creator Sam AItman is warning about AI, is the world in trouble?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, the man behind ChatGPT, highlighted the possibilities and perils of using artificial intelligence (AI) during a US Senate hearing. Urging for regulation, the 38-year-old shed light on how AI could interfere with elections and the risks it poses to job security across the world
AI On your fingertips: OpenAI launches free ChatGPT app for iOS, Android version to come soon
OpenAI, the makers of ChatGPT has now launched a free app for iOS that lets users access the AI chatbot more easily. The app is available for iPhone and iPad users in the US for now, but will soon be expanded to other regions and for the Android ecosystem.
AI Hallucinates: Professor fails entire class after ChatGPT falsely tells him students used AI for essay
A University of Texas professor tried using ChatGPT to check if his students plagiarised an essay they were assigned. However, ChatGPT hallucinated and told the professor that they essays may have been written by an AI, which made him fail his entire class.