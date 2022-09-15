Explained: The controversy surrounding the survey of madrasas in UP

A survey was conducted at Lucknow’s famous seminary Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama today. The survey of madrasas across UP is being held to collect information on several facets including their source of funding. However, BSP and AIMIM have rebuked the UP govt over the move

Days after the Uttar Pradesh government’s announcement to conduct surveys of private madrasas, a team of officials reached renowned seminary Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama in Lucknow today.

The team consisted of officials from the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education and the district administration.

Commenting on the survey, Abdul Aziz Nadwi, vice-principal of Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama, told News18, “There is nothing to hide from authorities, everyone knows that we run on donations. All that was asked by the authorities have been provided to them.”

The controversial madrasa survey exercise began in the state on Monday that is aimed at collecting information on several facets including their source of funding.

Why is the survey being conducted? Why is the exercise being opposed by many?

Let’s decode the UP government’s move:

What is the need?

The Yogi Adityanath-led government announced on 31 August to hold surveys of “unrecognised” madrasas in order to equip them with modern facilities.

“We want cooperation of all, welfare of all. But at the same time, none involved in any illegal activity will be spared,” UP deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times (HT).

As per Hindustan Times, UP’s new BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary also backed the survey, saying “the idea is to ensure that madrasas begin imparting modern education.”

The survey will collate data on several aspects including the organisation running the madrasa; if the madrasa has pure drinking water, furniture and other facilities; the number of teachers, students and staff there; the curriculum of the madrasa among others, as per the report.

The Minority Welfare Officers and their teams in charge of supervising the survey will report to the District Magistrates within 25 days, which will be sent to the UP government by 25 October, as per The Hindu.

Move provokes questions

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has protested the Uttar Pradesh government’s survey order. The board has alleged that the step is a ‘nefarious attempt’ to sow discord between Muslims and Hindus, reports News18.

Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, general secretary of the AIMPLB, had said that examining only religious madrasas was an attempt to ‘insult’ Muslims.

He said these institutions were playing a pivotal role in imparting education among the poorest quarters of the country.

“The board, therefore, requests the government to stay away from this intention and if the survey is conducted under any lawful requirement, it should not be limited to madrasas or Muslim institutions only, but all religious and non-religious institutions in the country,” Rahmani was quoted as saying by News18.

A madrasa owner questioned the government’s intention behind gathering information on the income source and affiliation of the educational institution with any NGOs, Hindustan Times reported.

BSP, AIMIM slam Yogi govt

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister had alleged the government is ‘terrorising’ the Muslim community.

“The complaints of the Muslim community being exploited, neglected and being affected by riots have been common since the time of the Congress, and now they are being oppressed and terrorised by the BJP who came to power by doing narrow politics in the name of appeasement. This is sad and condemnable,” Mayawati wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

Calling the BJP’s intent ‘evil’, the BSP chief advised the government to improve the condition of government and government-aided madrasas.

In a sharp attack on the Uttar Pradesh dispensation, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi compared the exercise to ‘mini-NRC’.

“It’s not a survey, but a mini-NRC. Some madrasas are under the UP madrasa board. The government cannot interfere with our rights under Article 30. They just want to harass Muslims,” ANI quoted Owaisi as saying.

Uttarakhand CM says surveys ‘necessary’

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the survey of madrasas in Uttarakhand is ‘necessary’.

“There are so many things said about madrasas at so many places. A survey is important so that there is a clearer picture of the state of the matter,” Dhami was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

His statement came in the wake of newly elected president of the Uttarakhand Waqf Board Shadab Shams stressing the need for a survey of the madrasas in the state.

With inputs from agencies

