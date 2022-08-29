Stand-Alone 5G, JioAirFiber: Reliance's big 5G rollout decoded

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani said Stand-Alone G5 will be the world’s largest and most advanced 5G network and that it has zero dependency on Jio’s 4G network. Akash Ambani described JioAirFiber as a ‘wireless, single-device solution’ that gives ultra-high fiber-like speed over the air

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani in a blockbuster announcement Monday said Reliance Jio has earmarked Rs 2 lakh crore for a 5G network and plans to launch the high-speed services in key cities by Diwali.

Speaking at Reliance Industries’ 45th annual general meeting, Ambani declared that Jio will roll out 5G services across India by December 2023.

“To build our pan-India true 5G network, we have committed a total investment of Rs 2 lakh crore. Jio has prepared the fastest ever and most ambitious 5G rollout plan for a country of our size. Within the next two months. That is by Diwali, we will launch Jio 5G across multiple key cities including metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata,” Ambani said.

Let’s take a look at Stand-Alone 5G and JioAirFiber:

Stand-Alone 5G

Jio 5G will be the world’s largest and most advanced 5G network, Ambani said.

The latest version entitled Stand-Alone 5G, has zero dependency on Jio’s 4G network, he added.

Moneycontrol quoting Ambani as saying Jio can deliver new and powerful services like low latency, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, Edge computing and network slicing, and metaverse.

“The three-fold advantage of Stand-Alone 5G architecture, largest and best mix of spectrum, and Carrier Aggregation means Jio5G will be able to offer an unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality, and affordability,” Ambani added.

“We have indigenously developed end-to-end 5G stack which is cloud native, software defined, digitally managed, with support for advanced features like Quantum Security. This is developed in-house by our 2,000 plus young Jio engineers,” Ambani said.

Ambani further said the company plans to increase Jio 5G footprint month-on-month until December 2023, to deliver Jio 5G to every town, every ‘taluka’ and every ‘tehsil’ of the country.

“We will use our combined wireless and wireline assets to cover 3.3 million square kilometres, India’s total land mass, with fibre-quality broadband, connecting even those parts of the country where satellite technology was the only option. We are able to pursue our disruptive ambitions because of the unique aatma nirbhar Research & Development capabilities we have developed at Jio,” Ambani said as per Mint.

Ambani further said three objectives that can be achieved with Jio 5G.

“We can build on the success of Jio 4G by introducing an even more advanced version of mobile broadband,” he said.

“We can accelerate the roll-out of top quality, highly affordable fixed broadband services to hundreds of millions of locations in a very short period of time.”

And finally, “We can use this vastly expanded broadband availability to further stimulate the adoption of connected intelligent solutions across all walks of life.”

“Most operators in India are deploying Non-Standalone 5G, which has severe limitations, delivered over existing 4G infrastructure. It cannot deliver the breakthrough improvements in performance and capability that are truly possible with 5G,” Ambani said as per Moneycontrol.

Nearly 80 per cent of content consumed on Jio Fiber is video content, Stand-Alone 5G will further enhance that, he added.

Ambani said that with 5G in place, Jio will launch billions of smart sensors with connected intelligence that will trigger the Internet of Things and fuel the fourth Industrial Revolution.

“It will connect every one, every place and everything with the highest quality and most affordable data,” Ambani said.

Ambani said Jio made strong progress in fibre and FTTH deployment with pan-India fibre-optic network of more than 11 lakh route kilometres.

He said two out of every three new fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) customers are choosing Jio Fiber.

In about two years of commercial rollout of its fixed-line broadband services, Jio toppled 20-year-old state-run telecom company BSNL as top service provider in the segment in January.

“India is ranked 138th in the world in fixed broadband adoption. Jio will take India to be among the top 10 globally in fixed broadband adoption,” Ambani said.

Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani said with 5G being rolled out in India, the current 800 million connected internet devices will double to 1.5 billion connected internet devices in just a year.

Akash added that Jio 5G delivers breakthrough increases in broadband speed and drastically lowers latency.

Akash said he sees s diverse applications of 5G in technologies such as drones and fertilisers, as per Moneycontrol.

“Take Agriculture: Jio 5G-connected drones can be used for spraying organic fertilisers on crops across large tracts of farmland in a timely manner, thereby improving yield and reducing cost for our farmers,” Akash added.

“We are excited by the endless possibilities of Jio 5G, and technology, to serve humanity and to improve lives of hundreds of millions of our citizens,” added Akash.

JioAirFiber

Announcing the JioAirFiber, Akash said it gives ultra-high fiber-like speed over the air without any wires.

Aakash described it as a wireless, single-device solution, which can be used by simply turning it on, as per Moneycontrol.

“We are calling it JioAirFiber. With JioAirFiber, it will be easy to quickly connect your home or office to Gigabit-speed Internet,” said Akash.

“The two-way interactivity enabled by JioAirFiber will create unique and highly engaging experiences for the entire family such as interactive live content, cloud gaming, immersive shopping and much more, with focus on continuously enhancing customer experience and privacy,” Akash added.

Akash said JioAirFiber can be used to

View multiple video streams

Showing multiple camera angles at same time and that too in ultra-high definition.

Viewers can also choose which camera angle to focus on

Kiran Thomas, president of Reliance Industries, said customers using JioAirFiber can opt to use a virtual PC called Jio Cloud PC.

As per Mint, Thomas added, “Now using JioAirFiber, customers can do away with all such expenses, and opt to use a virtual PC hosted in the cloud. We have named this concept, Jio Cloud PC. No large upfront investments, no upgrades. You only pay to the extent you use the Cloud PC, resulting in a super-affordable way to bring the power of a PC, even multiple PCs, to every Indian home and business.”

Thomas said Jio Cloud PC will be a ‘game-changer’ for every student, every gig-worker, every small business in India.

“Be it a pharmacy or a doctor’s clinic, a grocer or a hotel, a consultant or a Chartered Accountant, everyone can get an affordable computer through Jio Cloud PC and JioAirFiber.” Thomas added, as per Mint.

After buying spectrum worth Rs 88,078 crore in the auctions, Reliance Jio said earlier this month it is gearing up to roll out an advanced 5G network to make India a global leader in digital connectivity and solutions.

The company had emphasised that it is fully ready for 5G rollout in the shortest period of time, backed by nationwide fibre presence, an all-IP network with no legacy infrastructure, an indigenous 5G stack and strong global partnerships across the technology ecosystem.

