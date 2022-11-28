Revealed: How Navjot Singh Sidhu dropped 34 kg in jail

Navjot Singh Sidhu is looking like a new man.

Currently serving a one-year jail term in a 1988 road rage death case at Patiala’s Central Jail, the jailed Congress leader has lost 34 kilos thanks to yoga, meditation and a strict diet, according to his aide.

The 6 foot 2 inches tall former cricketer now weighs 99 kilos, his aide and former MLA Navtej Singh Cheema was quoted as saying by CNBC.

Sidhu spends at least four hours meditating, two hours practising yoga and doing exercises, two to four hours reading, and sleeps for only four hours, Cheema told Indian Express.

“When Sidhu sahib will come out after completing his sentence, you will be surprised to see him. He looks exactly like he used to look during his heyday as a cricketer. He has shed 34 kilos and he will be shedding more. He now weighs 99 kg. But as he is 6 feet 2 inches tall, he looks handsome at his current weight. He looks calm as he spends so much time meditating,” Cheema, who met Sidhu in Patiala jail for 45 minutes on Friday, told the newspaper.

The former MLA went on to say, “He is feeling really good. He told me his liver, which was a cause of concern earlier, is much better now.”

The jailed Congress leader who suffers from embolism and has a liver ailment.

In 2015, he underwent treatment for acute deep vein thrombosis (DVT) at a hospital in Delhi.

DVT is caused by a blood clot in a deep vein which hinders the normal blood flow.

Sidhu, the former Punjab Congress chief, was sent to Patiala central jail on 20 May after he surrendered before a local court.

A board of doctors had recommended a special diet for the Congress leader after he had sought the same in the jail. His medical examination was conducted on 23 May at Rajindra hospital in Patiala, Punjab.

Sidhu’s special diet includes one cup of rosemary tea or one glass of coconut water in early morning, and one cup of lactose-free milk, one tablespoon of flax/sunflower/melon/chia seeds, five-six almonds, one walnut and two pecan nuts in breakfast.

In the mid-morning meal, the doctors have recommended a glass of juice (beetroot, cucumber, tulsi leaves, Amla, carrot etc), or any of fruits like watermelon, melon, kiwi, guava etc, or sprouted black chana, green gram with cucumber/tomato/half lemon/avocado.

For lunch, the doctors have suggested one bowl of cucumber, seasonal green vegetables with one chapati of sorghum, singhara or ragi flours.

In the evening, he has been recommended a cup of tea with low-fat milk and 25 grams of ‘paneer’ slice or tofu with half lemon.

For dinner, the doctors have recommended mix vegetables and ‘dal’ soup or black chana soup and one bowl of sauteed green vegetables.

At bedtime, Sidhu has been recommended one cup of chamomile tea and one tablespoon of psyllium husk with half glass of warm water.

Sidhu was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court in a 1988 road rage death case.

The apex court had sentenced him in the 34-year-old case, saying any undue sympathy in imposing an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law.

A 65-year-old man named Gurnam Singh had died in the incident.

Sidhu has been appointed as ‘munshi’ (assistant) to do clerical work in the Patiala central prison.

The 58-year-old cricketer-turned-politician will perform the job from his barrack only because of security reasons, a jail official earlier said.

“The jail authorities send him some paperwork. He does it every day. He does it from his barrack only,” Cheema told the newspaper. “Now, Sidhu also spends time interacting with other inmates. A few come to him to meet him as he is a celebrity.”

According to the jail manual, prisoners are categorised as unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled. Unskilled and semi-skilled prisoners get Rs 40 and Rs 50 per day, respectively. Skilled prisoners get Rs 60 per day.

With inputs from agencies

