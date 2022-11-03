Remembering Operation Cactus Maldives: When India’s quick actions thwarted a coup in Male

On 3 November, 1988, India executed Operation Cactus Maldives.

This, hours after militants mounted a coup in Maldives – causing then president Abdul Gayoom to issue a plea for help to several countries.

However, it was India who stepped up.

Let’s take a look at Operation Cactus Maldives:

What happened that day?

On 3 November, 1988 80 to 200 Sri Lankan militants from the People’s Liberation Organisation of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE), mounted a coup in the Maldives.

The militants, backed by Maldivian businessman Abdulla Luthufi, mounted a coup in Maldives, invaded Male.

Nineteen people were killed including eight from the defence force, as per Maldives News Network.

They took control of key points in the capital including TV and radio stations, but president Gayoom gave them the slip.

Gayoom, who ultimately took refuge in the Maldives National Security Service headquarters, requested military assistance.

According to the book Operation Cactus: Mission Impossible in the Maldives, Pakistan was reticent to move its troops, while the America soldiers would take a couple of days. Meanwhile, the UK and Commonwealth organisation were unable to provide support.

India’s quick response

Then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi immediately dispatched 1,600 troops to Male.

Indian paratroopers arrived in Hulhule island hours after the plea.

As per the Maldives News Network, New Delhi had 500 paratroopers on standby after the Indian intelligence community had intelligence about a possible terror attack and coup.

The Wire, quoting from Operation Cactus: Mission Impossible in the Maldives, noted that the Indian aircraft reportedly received some help through meteorological information sent by a passing US warship.

The piece noted a remarkable fact — many on the rescue mission had little idea of Maldives’ location.

“Indeed, the military did not even have a decent map of the area. In so doing, its experience in Sri Lanka a year ago was being repeated, when it had to use tourist maps to operate. In this case, given the remoteness of the Maldives from Agra, not even tourist maps were available, only a coffee-table book,” the piece in The Wire noted.

As per News18, 300 paratroopers from Agra landed on Hulhule Island, which was still under the control of Maldivian security services.

The IL-76s of No. 44 Squadron landed at Hulule at 0030 hours, the Indian paratroopers securing the airfield and restoring government rule at Male within hours.

Further Indian troops were moved by air and sea from Cochin, with Air Force Mirages flying over Male in a show of force.

Within the next few hours, the Indian Army paratroopers rescued Gayoom and secured control of Male.

Some militants were rounded up and handed over to the government, as per The Times of India.

Some mercenaries hijacked the merchant vessel ‘Progress Light’, taking Maldivian VIP hostages with them, and set course for Sri Lanka.

While Luthufi managed to escape, New Delhi sent INS Godavari to track him down.

INS Godavari was diverted towards Colombo to embark by helicopter, the team of negotiators that had been flown from Male to Colombo.

Reconnaissance aircraft shadowed all moving contacts during the night of 3rd /4th. On the 6th morning, when Progress Light was 60 miles from Colombo, pressure commenced with small arms fire, followed by air-dropped depth charges ahead of the ship, followed by a gun broadside across the bows.

Naval teams boarded the ship and rescued the hostages.

The mercenaries were then handed over to the authorities at Male.

As per Times Now, the Indian Air Force summed it the operation thus: “On the night of November 03, 1988, the Indian Air Force mounted special operations to airlift a parachute battalion group from Agra, non-stop over 2000 km. out beyond the South-Western coast of India to the remote Indian Ocean archipelago of the Maldives. In response to that Government’s appeal for military help against a mercenary invasion, the IL-76s of No 44 Squadron landed at Hulule at 0030 hours, the Indian paratroopers securing the airfield and restoring Government rule at Male within hours. Buildup of forces continued the next day, with IL-76s, An-2s and An-32s flown to the Maldives from Trivandrum, while IAF Mirage 2000s made low level passes over the scattered islands in a show of force. The most immediate reality that emerged from this brief, and bloodless, action was the swift and effective Indian military response, made possible by the IAF’s strategic airlift capability.”

Aftermath

India won global praise for its actions.

As per India Today, then US president Ronald Reagan and then British prime minister Margaret Thatcher would laud India’s response in the aftermath of the crisis.

As per WION, the 3 April, 1989, edition of TIME magazine featured INS Godavari on the cover with the caption “Super India–The Next Military power”.

New Delhi after the restoration of order removed most of its forces – however, 150 troops remained for a year to prevent any such repeat attempt, as per News18.

Every 3 November, Maldives security forces celebrate Nasruge Dhuvas or ‘Victory Day’ and recall their fallen comrades.

This event takes place at a special memorial where an RPG-rocket-propelled grenade was fired by the mercenaries breaching the MNDF HQ in Bandaara Koshi, as per WION.

With inputs from agencies

